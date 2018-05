20 years ago today, Steve introduced the world to iMac. It set Apple on a new course and forever changed the way people look at computers. pic.twitter.com/GbKno7YBHl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 6, 2018

It's been 20 years since the first iMac was introduced.



• 233 MHz

• 32 MB RAM

• 4GB HDD

• 15-inch CRT screen 1024 x 768

• Built in speakers

• Built in 56k modem

• Built in 24x CD-ROM

• Built in ATI Rage 2 MB graphics

• Built in ethernet

• Bondi blue and translucent pic.twitter.com/9jofAHPS4d — Daniel Peter (@danieljpeter) May 7, 2018

20 years ago today the iMac was released. Some thought Apple were thinking too different. https://t.co/qHMysNjj87 pic.twitter.com/sbe7Ua4kTe — Pessimists Archive Podcast (@PessimistsArc) May 6, 2018

Apple is celebrating a pivotal anniversary. 20 years ago, it unveiled the iMac. Remember the colors? pic.twitter.com/HEy1zUT0A2 — Bloomberg Technology (@technology) May 7, 2018

Current CEO Tim Cook shared the footage on Twitter today.In January 1999, less than a year after Apple released the iMac, their quarterly profits tripled . There was a reason for it, the machine had unparalleled specs and features.But, the unveiling of the iMac certainly didn't come without criticism, some thought it was just too different. Imagine being concerned about having a USB port and no floppy drive.So what's changed since then?The newest iMac has a 21.5 and 27-inch screen with Retina 4K display, seventh-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and it's VR compatible. A far cry from the original model.One thing we do miss? The colours.