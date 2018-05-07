Email
iMac: then and now

By Lisa Cumming     1 hour ago in Technology
20 years ago, on May 6, 1998, Steve Jobs unveiled the iMac and it was revolutionary for both Apple and the industry at large.
The past
Current CEO Tim Cook shared the footage on Twitter today.
In January 1999, less than a year after Apple released the iMac, their quarterly profits tripled. There was a reason for it, the machine had unparalleled specs and features.
But, the unveiling of the iMac certainly didn't come without criticism, some thought it was just too different. Imagine being concerned about having a USB port and no floppy drive.
So what's changed since then?
The future
The newest iMac has a 21.5 and 27-inch screen with Retina 4K display, seventh-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and it's VR compatible. A far cry from the original model.
One thing we do miss? The colours.
