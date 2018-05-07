20 years ago today, Steve introduced the world to iMac. It set Apple on a new course and forever changed the way people look at computers. pic.twitter.com/GbKno7YBHl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 6, 2018

It's been 20 years since the first iMac was introduced.



• 233 MHz

• 32 MB RAM

• 4GB HDD

• 15-inch CRT screen 1024 x 768

• Built in speakers

• Built in 56k modem

• Built in 24x CD-ROM

• Built in ATI Rage 2 MB graphics

• Built in ethernet

• Bondi blue and translucent pic.twitter.com/9jofAHPS4d — Daniel Peter (@danieljpeter) May 7, 2018

20 years ago today the iMac was released. Some thought Apple were thinking too different. https://t.co/qHMysNjj87 pic.twitter.com/sbe7Ua4kTe — Pessimists Archive Podcast (@PessimistsArc) May 6, 2018

Apple is celebrating a pivotal anniversary. 20 years ago, it unveiled the iMac. Remember the colors? pic.twitter.com/HEy1zUT0A2 — Bloomberg Technology (@technology) May 7, 2018