Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGoogle to help users spot 'dodgy websites'

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     2 hours ago in Technology
Google is to do more to help users of Chrome to spot websites that are set-up to trick people into handing over personal information. These types of websites often seek to impersonate another brand by using certain letters and numbers.
When people go to pay taxes or pay for services, such as airline tickets, care needs to be taken as there are fake websites that seek to impersonate legitimate websites. Some of these fake websites can appear very similar to the legitimate ones (homographs), leading people to inadvertently provide the fake site owners with their personal data.
These types of websites use an array of letters and numbers that are close to the site they are seeking to impersonate. Security firm Wandera has stated there is a "constant rise" in attacks using the non-standard characters.
To achieve this, those who establish illicit websites exploit a technology known as punycode, which converts non-English character codes into more familiar formats. Punycode is a representation of Unicode with the limited ASCII character subset used for Internet host names.
As an example, British Airways is a popular target for gangs using these attacks. The web address for the U.K.'s biggest airline is: britishairways.com, under punycode this is presented as xn-britishairways-514g.com, as a fake link to a fake website acting as a phishing domain (warning - do not type this into your web browser).
Google has indicated it will modify Chrome so that it browser warns people they are about to visit sites it believes are fake, according to the BBC. This was announced by Google engineer Emily Stark who discusses the development of the "evil domain" spotter at the Usenix Enigma security conference. Google has shared a beta version of the tool to aid web developers to test and refine it.
More about Google, fake news, Websites, false websites, Fraud
 
Latest News
Top News
After joining IS aged 15, German woman asks to go home
Bitcoin appears to be consolidating just above $3,400
US spies elevate China rivalry to war of ideologies
Refugees struggle for work amid Greek jobs drought
Huawei to introduce a foldable phone at Mobile World Congress
Review: Justin Timberlake celebrates birthday at Madison Square Garden Special
Dennis Quaid talks new album, Paramount show, and technology Special
An undersea plague is obliterating a key ocean species
FedEx worker found dead in Illinois as temperatures plummet
Chavez-era ex-officials turn backs on Venezuela's Maduro