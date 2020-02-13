Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCanadian companies get $1million each to tackle plastic waste

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Technology
Canada's Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced the three winners of the Plastics Innovation Challenge on Wednesday. Each business will receive $1 million to develop technologies to address plastic waste from food packaging and construction.
The announcement by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change (ECCC), was made at the Globe Forum 20/20 held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West in British Columbia. The Globe Series is North America's largest and longest-running leadership summit for sustainable business.
Wilkinson spoke on the government's approach to achieving a future with zero plastic waste. To that end, the government is launching six new plastics challenges and three clean technology challenges.
The challenges address multiple issues and call on innovators to develop solutions to a number of plastic pollution-related problems, including finding alternatives to packaging, diverting vehicle plastic from landfills, reducing e-waste and monitoring microplastics in marine environments.
Plastic is a growing threat to Canada’s environment and we need to act to reduce plastic pollution,” he said, reports Canadian Manufacturing. “Today’s announcements are about tapping into Canada’s incredible potential to change how we produce, how we use and how we recover plastic waste.”
Three companies win $1 million each
Montreal-based Axipolymer Inc. develops new products and artificial intelligence for the polymer industry. The company was founded in 2017 by Dr. Ata Zad, a polymer science graduate of École Polytechnique de Montreal with over a decade of experience working for such companies as Teknor Apex and Solmax. Axipolymer Inc will create a recyclable multi-layer film that can be used for food packaging,
GreenMantra Technologies in Brantford, Ontario produces value-added synthetic waxes, polymer additives and other chemicals from post-consumer and post-industrial recycled plastics. In 2017, the company announced it had developed technology to convert waste polystyrene into styrenic polymers for use in ink formulation and insulation applications. GreenMantra plans to transform polystyrene insulation waste into new insulation.
Calgary-based MgO Systems manufactures C3 Engineered Wall System™ that combines C3 Fireboard with an insulating core to create an advanced structurally insulated panel or “SIP." Their plan is to use PVC construction waste to make new insulating materials.
More about plastic waste, Canada, Plastics Innovation Challenges, food packaging, Construction
 
Latest News
Top News
Turkey threatens force against 'radicals' in Syria's Idlib
Billy Joel to play 79th consecutive residency concert at MSG
Review: Wyatt discovers Sally's illness on 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Special
Galen Gering to exit 'Days of Our Lives,' thanks the fans
Google Nest users will be required to follow 2F-authentication Special
Britain's Johnson feels the heat over sunshine break
Casey Moss exiting NBC daytime drama 'Days of Our Lives'
Review: Cheap Trick superb at The Theatre at Westbury on Long Island Special
Macron urges 'fight of century' after visit to retreating glacier
Erupting Indonesian volcano spews ash, lava