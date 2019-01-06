By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology Bitcoin (BTC) has broken through the psychological barrier of $4,000 again today after being unable to do so for several days in spite of technical analyses suggesting that it could. Cointelegraph analysis Earlier today, Adrian Zmudzinski posted an analysis of the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple on Cointelegraph. As his article went to press, the top 20 cryptocurrencies were seeing a mix of moderate gains and losses. Bitcoin Bitcoin was only around $3,850 when the article was posted according to Coin360 data. However, later in the article he claims BTC is up fractionally at $3,870. It has come back to where it was on December 30 $3,867. It is lower than the intra-week high of $3,946 on January 2 but higher than the low of $3,710 reached on January 1. However, about 11:15 or so BTC surged up suddenly and broke through the 4,000 barrier. Ethereum (ETC) After Bitcoin, Ethereum is the next largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Ethereum is widening the gap in relationship to the third largest coin Ripple (XRP). Ethereum at present has a market cap of $15.9 billion while Ripple is just at $14.5. On occasion in the past Ripple has been the second largest coin by cap. Ethereum's value has declined by almost 3 percent over the last 24 hours. At press time ETH was trading at about $153 while it started the day at around $157. However, on the weekly chart, it has gone up from a start of $139. Ripple Ripple is down but just a fraction of a percent and was trading around $0.357 at press time. On the weekly chart the current price is lower than the $0.366 at which XRP started the week. On January 2 it had reached a high of $0.378 Other cryptocurrencies Within the top 20 crypto coins Litecoin (LTC) gained almost 8 percent while Caradano (ADA) went up over 5 percent. The total capitalization of all crypto coins is about $132.3 at about the same level as a week ago $130.5, up only marginally. On January 2 it was a bit higher at $135.2 billion. Present situation 24 hours ago BTC opened at $3,790. Since then it has gone as low as $3,781 and as high as $4,063. At 20:50 Central Standard Time it was still above $4,000 at $4,015. This is a gain of $225 dollars since the open a significant jump of about 6 percent over the 24 hours. However there are several resistance points to cross above the $4,000 level. As I post this, Ethereum is at $153.57 that is actually up a bit in the last twenty four hours according to Earlier today, Adrian Zmudzinski posted an analysis of the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple on Cointelegraph. As his article went to press, the top 20 cryptocurrencies were seeing a mix of moderate gains and losses.Bitcoin was only around $3,850 when the article was posted according to Coin360 data. However, later in the article he claims BTC is up fractionally at $3,870. It has come back to where it was on December 30 $3,867. It is lower than the intra-week high of $3,946 on January 2 but higher than the low of $3,710 reached on January 1. However, about 11:15 or so BTC surged up suddenly and broke through the 4,000 barrier.After Bitcoin, Ethereum is the next largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Ethereum is widening the gap in relationship to the third largest coin Ripple (XRP). Ethereum at present has a market cap of $15.9 billion while Ripple is just at $14.5. On occasion in the past Ripple has been the second largest coin by cap.Ethereum's value has declined by almost 3 percent over the last 24 hours. At press time ETH was trading at about $153 while it started the day at around $157. However, on the weekly chart, it has gone up from a start of $139.Ripple is down but just a fraction of a percent and was trading around $0.357 at press time. On the weekly chart the current price is lower than the $0.366 at which XRP started the week. On January 2 it had reached a high of $0.378Within the top 20 crypto coins Litecoin (LTC) gained almost 8 percent while Caradano (ADA) went up over 5 percent.The total capitalization of all crypto coins is about $132.3 at about the same level as a week ago $130.5, up only marginally. On January 2 it was a bit higher at $135.2 billion.24 hours ago BTC opened at $3,790. Since then it has gone as low as $3,781 and as high as $4,063. At 20:50 Central Standard Time it was still above $4,000 at $4,015. This is a gain of $225 dollars since the open a significant jump of about 6 percent over the 24 hours. However there are several resistance points to cross above the $4,000 level.As I post this, Ethereum is at $153.57 that is actually up a bit in the last twenty four hours according to Coingecko data , a rise of a little over two percent. Coingecko has Ripple at $0.360883 up 2,4 percent from twenty four hours ago, More about bitcoin, cryptocurrency market, bitcoin price bitcoin cryptocurrency marke... bitcoin price