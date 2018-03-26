B.C. government wants to move forward with LNG Canada project

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Technology Kitimat - The proposed liquid natural gas export terminal in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada is back in the news, with Premier John Horgan announcing plans to move forward with tax breaks for the proposed LNG project, even though it will create more pollution. As part of the Horgan said the LNG projects will be LNG Canada, a joint venture company comprised of Shell Canada Energy (an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc – 50 per cent), and affiliates of PetroChina (20 per cent), Korea Gas Corporation (15 per cent), and Mitsubishi Corporation (15 per cent), is proposing to build an LNG export terminal in Kitimat. BC Oil and Gas Commission LNG projects were in limbo last year Because of low energy prices, three LNG projects slated for British Columbia pulled the plugs last year, with one being the $36 million And in 2016, "Based on current demand projections, Shell sees the potential for a supply shortage developing in the mid-2020s, unless new LNG production project commitments are made soon," says the report. Kitimat LNG plant site at Bish Cove LNG Canada The LNG Canada project Proponents of the $40 million LNG Canada project claim it will create 10,000 jobs and $22 million in income for the province, while the increased production would meet a "substantial demand" worldwide for a cleaner energy source. It all sounds so good, especially coming from Susannah Pierce, a director at LNG Canada. Citing the need for natural gas in Asian countries like China and Japan, she said, "Canada was missing out. If we don't produce it here it'll get produced somewhere else," she said. "And they'll be doing it worse." And while Pierce may be right about the LNG market in Asia, many people are still worried about the procedures used to get that LNG out of the ground. And as the oilpatch companies have discovered, its pipelines and environmental regulations that come before any kind of profits in today's climate. Fracking technology is widely used in Canada and the United States, but some European countries ban it Don Emmert, AFP/File "When a well is drilled and fluids are injected into the well to release the gas, there's a big blowback of a massive amount of natural gas and volatile organic compounds that come out of the well before it's capped," said John Werring, a policy advisor for the David Suzuki Foundation. And as Werring points out, 100,000 tonnes of "fugitive methane" pouring into the atmosphere annually, is the "equivalent of putting over two million cars on the road." And if we were to add the recent studies done in the “Potential opportunity is extraordinary. Potential risks are significant,” Horgan said. “I believe LNG Canada is working diligently to address those risks and I believe it’s the responsibility of the government to make sure we’re working to develop those opportunities for all British Columbians.”As part of the new financial arrangement , LNG companies would receive relief from provincial sales taxes with repayment in the form of an equivalent operational payment. 