By By Ken Hanly 56 mins ago in Technology Seattle - Amazon now is offering home security services through a new portal. There are an array of smart security packages, including items such as entryway sensors, sirens, and a video doorbell all installed by Amazon workers and with no monthly contract. The cheapest version costs just $240 . It is designed to make it appear that you are home. It includes a number of motion-detecting light, smart indoor lighting, plus a wireless waterproof speaker. The most expensive package costs $840 and comes with smart sensor that can detect flooding and leaks. There is a Wink hub, everyday sensors and a Ring doorbell. Every package contains the Amazon Echo Dot and two visits from an Amazon smart home expert. The first identifies your needs and the second installs and configures all your devices. Wink hub Wink is a brand of software and hardware products designed to connect and control smart home devices from one consolidated interface. Wink connects with third-party smart home devices part of the Internet of Things (IOT). This includes such items as thermostats, door locks, ceiling fans, Wi-Fi enabled light and other devices. Wink provides a single user interface on either a mobile app or a wall-mounted screen called Relay. Ring doorbell Ring Video Doorbell is a smart doorbell device. It allows users to monitor and operate, front, back, and garage doors remotely. When the doorbell is pressed, the Ring application begins a VOIP video call to a connected device so that the house owner or whoever else is answering can see and speak to visitors. Ring is owned by Amazon who bought it for somewhere between $1.2 billion and $1.8 billion in February of 2018. However, Reuters valued the deal at more than a billion dollars. Amazon Echo Dot The Echo Dot a voice-activated speaker with assistant Alexa, who wakes up in response to her name, can do multiple things for you as described in a recent cnet review: "You can ask Alexa to do all sorts of things. For starters, she can stream music from Amazon Prime Music, Pandora, or Spotify. She can can play podcasts from iHeartRadio or TuneIn. She can set kitchen timers. She can look up facts. She can wake you up in the morning. She can tell your kids painfully bad jokes. She can read off the day's headlines from whatever news sources you like (including, ahem, CNET). All you have to do is ask. " Blink Blink is a home automation firm that makes battery-powered home security cameras and also a video doorbell. Blink makes an outdoor security camera, a home security system, as well as the video doorbell. In December of 2017 Amazon announced it had acquired Blink. However, the company has continued to operate as an independent subsidiary of Amazon. Amazon Key You can buy an Amazon Key Kit that among other features allows couriers to unlock your front door to place packages inside your home. You can opt out if you think this is too much of an invasion of your property. Amazon Prime members in select cities and the surrounding areas can opt in to the system that ensures that Amazon packages are securely delivered inside your front door. You can watch the delivery happen on video or view a video clip later. Notifications are sent the morning of the delivery just before and right after. There are five different tiers to choose from. The five different options can be found at this site and there are links describing each tier in detail.