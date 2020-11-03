Special By By Tim Sandle 56 mins ago in Technology According to leading expert Jeff Brown CEO at Open Systems, understanding your cybersecurity, response time and smart security investments like managed detection and response (MDR) providers, is critical to keeping a business safe. To address these concerns, businesses need to set-out a new strategy. This includes addressing areas like: Taking steps that can be deployed to limit the likelihood of a cyberattack. Considering secure access service edge (SASE) technologies, which can play a role in keeping government networks secure. Putting in measures to enhance cloud security. Undertaking a root and branch overview in order to enhance cyberattack detection capabilities. These points are flagged by Jeff Brown CEO at Open Systems. Brown tells Digital Journal more about the threats from international hacking groups and what can be done. According Brown, we are now in a new era of threat: "Cyberattacks are increasing at an alarming rate; however, most companies don't have the talent or in-house resources to protect their customers and data from growing cyber risks adequately. " Citing the airline example, Brown states: "British Airways' current $26 million data breach fine, affecting more than 400,000 customers' information, is a prime example of a highly respected organization compromised by attackers." Considering the specifics of this incident, Brown observes: "This same hacking group has been linked to multiple attacks across a variety of organizations. Data breaches have significantly increased with the growing amount of remote work - and with that - personal and corporate liability have also increased." The lesson from this is, according to Brown: "Organizations have a critical responsibility of knowing where their cybersecurity stands, which can be very difficult, especially when there is an underutilization of existing security investments. Organizations must avoid the DIY approach to cybersecurity." In terms of the types of tactics that businesses need to consider, Brown says: "One solution to avoid this is working with a managed detection and response (MDR) provider to co-manage cybersecurity. MDR not only empowers organizations to respond to various scenarios and threats quickly but ultimately mitigates attackers from infiltrating any security policy and enables organizations to focus on the things that make a difference in moving business forward." Data breaches and cyber-attacks are at an all-time high. The British Airway's $26 million data breach - the largest fine ever issued by the ICO - that affected an astonishing 400,000 customers' information, has put a spotlight on and an extreme awareness to a variety of organizations to up level their cybersecurity. This is especially true during COVID-19 where remote work has increased , and personal and corporate liability has dramatically increased.To address these concerns, businesses need to set-out a new strategy. This includes addressing areas like:These points are flagged by Jeff Brown CEO at Open Systems. Brown tells Digital Journal more about the threats from international hacking groups and what can be done.According Brown, we are now in a new era of threat: "Cyberattacks are increasing at an alarming rate; however, most companies don't have the talent or in-house resources to protect their customers and data from growing cyber risks adequately. "Citing the airline example, Brown states: "British Airways' current $26 million data breach fine, affecting more than 400,000 customers' information, is a prime example of a highly respected organization compromised by attackers."Considering the specifics of this incident, Brown observes: "This same hacking group has been linked to multiple attacks across a variety of organizations. Data breaches have significantly increased with the growing amount of remote work - and with that - personal and corporate liability have also increased."The lesson from this is, according to Brown: "Organizations have a critical responsibility of knowing where their cybersecurity stands, which can be very difficult, especially when there is an underutilization of existing security investments. Organizations must avoid the DIY approach to cybersecurity."In terms of the types of tactics that businesses need to consider, Brown says: "One solution to avoid this is working with a managed detection and response (MDR) provider to co-manage cybersecurity. MDR not only empowers organizations to respond to various scenarios and threats quickly but ultimately mitigates attackers from infiltrating any security policy and enables organizations to focus on the things that make a difference in moving business forward." More about Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Cybercrime Cyberattack Cybersecurity Cybercrime