By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology This summer, Microsoft Store Summer Camps will be offering digital skills learning with a magical twist. The camps will offer kids a chance to learn the STEM-related skills that will be in high demand for the jobs of the future. The whole point of the summer camps is to introduce The sessions will be led by trained Microsoft Store associates using a curriculum developed by education experts in their respective fields, in both real-world and magical environments like the wizarding world of Harry Potter. The cool thing about the summer camps is that not only will children learn the Learning tech trends at the Microsoft, Fifth Avenue, NYC, store. © Digital Journal Registration for the Microsoft Stores Summer Camps began in April this year, with the camps taking place in May through August. Specific dates and times for registration and camps will depend on local store and school schedules. To register, visit your local Microsoft Store in person or This year’s Microsoft Store Summer Camps are: Gaming Summer Camp: Grow Your Passion for Gaming and Learn Positive Life Skills (Ages 8+ and Ages 13+) To become a gaming champion, one needs to develop skills that use teamwork, resilience and effective communication. This camp is for students 8 through13-years and up. Code Builder in Minecraft Education Edition Microsoft They will learn those skills through engaging in Rocket League and Fortnite tournaments. Then, through class discussions, talk about how these habits help the student to excel in both gaming and everyday life. Students will learn the value of being supportive and positive with other gamers. Design and Create Your Own Video Games with MakeCode Arcade (Ages 8+) For students who want to build their own video game, learning the fundamentals of computer science and video game concepts comes first. The best part is that students can publish their finished game using MakeCode Arcade. Harry Potter Creative Coding Workshop (Ages 6+) For those discovering coding for the first time, what better way to learn than through Harry Potter? Students will make and code their very own wand with the Harry Potter Kano coding kit, all the while building a foundation of basic digital skills. They will also code their own fireworks and feed Fluffy, amongst many challenges. 70+ step-by-step challenges show you how. Connect code blocks, see the JavaScript. Learn about loops, logic, and variables. Simple for beginners, expansive for experts. KANO Harry Potter Creative Coding Camp (Ages 8+) Students will be able to explore and code their own version of the iconic Wizarding World spells and charms like Wingardium Leviosa– all in an immersive experience with the Harry Potter Kano Coding kit. Code a Talking Robot with OhBot (Ages 8+) How cool will it be to teach a robot to speak and move, all with code? Using computational thinking, the student and their OhBot will explore speech recognition and face-tracking technologies. Code a Talking Robot with Ohbot, Ages 8+ (Two-Day Camp) Microsoft Education Blog Make Hustle Happen, Start Your Own Business or Champion a Cause (Ages 13+) Expanding on a curriculum introduced in 2018 that supported the next generation of philanthropists by offering ways to use technology for the greater good, this year's curriculum will include visits be some NFL players who “make hustle happen” through their own side businesses. Students will learn how to create their own "side hustle," or support a philanthropic effort and develop an action plan with the pros. Creating Connections with Dear Evan Hansen (Ages 13+) What does a Broadway musical have to do with digital skills? Well, the Tony award-winning “Dear Evan Hansen” is a groundbreaking musical that explores isolation in the age of social media. 