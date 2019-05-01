Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageScience keeps food tasting salty but with less salt

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     2 hours ago in Science
Seattle - Scientists have been developing ‘salt alternatives’ that taste like salt but which do not carry the health risks associated with excessive salt consumption. The aim was to provide an alternative to ‘reduced salt’ options.
The research has been undertaken at Washington State University, with a focus on making foods taste salty but containing lower levels of sodium chloride. The focus is with driving healthier eating habits in a way so that food still tastes as people want it. A problem with some ‘reduced salt’ options is that the food does not have the salt taste that some people crave.
Speaking with Laboratory Manager magazine, lead scientist Carolyn Ross explains: “It's a stealth approach, not like buying the 'reduced salt' option, which people generally don't like. If we can stair-step people down, then we increase health while still making food that people want to eat."
The salt tasting alternatives were created by mixing other salts with sodium chloride, such as calcium chloride and potassium chloride. These different types of salt have not been associated with any ill-health effects.
Excess salt in the diet, in the form of sodium chloride, is linked with raised blood pressure, which can increase a person’s risk of heart disease and stroke. Some research also links high-salt intake with cognitive decline.
With the mix of salts, a balance needed to be struck with how much alternative salt was used. This is because too much of the alternative salts led to test panelists complaining of a butter taste, leading to some foods being classed as inedible.
To support human test subjects, the researchers also used a computer program linked to a sensor, which was dubbed an ‘electronic tongue’. Both human and machine systems tasted salt solutions in water and tomato soup containing varying salt combinations.
The ideal combination was found to be 96.4 percent sodium chloride with 1.6 percent potassium chloride and two percent calcium chloride or with 78 percent sodium chloride and 22 percent calcium chloride. Both of these combinations is classed as more healthy than the 100 percent sodium chloride which is typically added to flavor most foodstuffs.
The research findings have been published in the Journal of Food Science, with the research paper titled “Identification of a Salt Blend: Application of the Electronic Tongue, Consumer Evaluation, and Mixture Design Methodology.”
More about food tasting, Salt, Flavor, Healthy eating
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Assange jailed for 50 weeks for UK bail breach
Police clash with hardliners as thousands hit Paris for May 1
Virtual reality assists with the treatment of Parkinson’s disease
Bitcoin seems to be in recovery mode as it breaks through $5,300
Kuwait inaugurates massive causeway to free trade zone
Jumbo commotion as wild bull elephant lumbers into Indian city
Dell & FacilityConneX launch smart building IoT process
Venezuela opposition leader calls for massive May Day protest
Review: Adam Lambert, Queen amazing on 'The Show Must Go On' documentary Special
Dozens detained at Saint Petersburg opposition rally