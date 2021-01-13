More contagious UK variant of COVID-19 found in 12 states

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science Health officials in 12 states have now confirmed the presence of the more contagious B.1.1.7 strain of SARS-CoV-2 in their states. “We already know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted through respiratory droplets, and with this new variant appearing to be even more infectious, taking preventative measures like wearing a mask and physically distancing are even more important,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in a Viruses are in the habit of changing over time, that is what they do. “Mutations among viruses are very common. It’s not unusual – in fact, it’s expected. As time goes on in the pandemic and the virus continues to replicate on a large scale, the genetic sequence of the virus will change,” Wisconsin's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said. Health officials are in agreement that the new strain is more contagious, meaning The UK strain has been found in the following states: 1. California 2. Colorado 3. Connecticut 4. Florid 5. Georgia 6. Indiana 7. Minnesota 8. New York 9. Ohio 10. Pennsylvania 11. Texas 12. Wisconsin The B.1.1.7 strain of the coronavirus was first identified in Great Britain in late September 2020. Since that time, it has spread to numerous countries around the world. The variant has been associated with a faster spread of the virus among the population.“We already know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted through respiratory droplets, and with this new variant appearing to be even more infectious, taking preventative measures like wearing a mask and physically distancing are even more important,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in a statement. Viruses are in the habit of changing over time, that is what they do. “Mutations among viruses are very common. It’s not unusual – in fact, it’s expected. As time goes on in the pandemic and the virus continues to replicate on a large scale, the genetic sequence of the virus will change,” Wisconsin's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said.Health officials are in agreement that the new strain is more contagious, meaning it spreads easier than when it first appeared. This does not mean it is deadlier, though. It does mean that it is important that we follow public health procedures like social distancing, hand washing, and wearing a mask when outside of the home.The UK strain has been found in the following states:1. California2. Colorado3. Connecticut4. Florid5. Georgia6. Indiana7. Minnesota8. New York9. Ohio10. Pennsylvania11. Texas12. Wisconsin More about covid19 variant, sarscov2, B117, UK variant, three other mutations covid19 variant sarscov2 B117 UK variant three other mutation...