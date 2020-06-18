Email
article imageWorld-class swimmers to host swim clinics in Manassas, Virginia

By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Sports
Manassas - World-class swimmers to host a "Fitter and Faster" swim clinic at Manassas, Virginia, that runs from June 22 until August 21, 2020.
The lead clinicians will include South African swimmer Christopher Reid, world record holder Katrina Konopka, Olympic gold medalists Clark Smith and Katie Meili, as well as NCAA champion John Shebat.
These elite athletes will be covering such swimming topics as explosive starts, underwater dolphin kicking, breakouts, as well as backstroke starts and relay exchanges. They are following COVID-19 procedures in an effort to maintain a healthy and safe environment for the swimmers.
To learn more about this upcoming "Fitter and Faster" swim clinic in Manassas, Virginia, click here.
For more information on the "Fitter and Faster" Swim Camps, visit their official homepage and their Facebook page.
