The lead clinicians will include South African swimmer Christopher Reid
, world record holder Katrina Konopka
, Olympic gold medalists Clark Smith and Katie Meili
, as well as NCAA champion John Shebat
.
Katrina Konopka
Peter H. Bick
These elite athletes will be covering such swimming topics as explosive starts, underwater dolphin kicking, breakouts, as well as backstroke starts and relay exchanges. They are following COVID-19 procedures
in an effort to maintain a healthy and safe environment for the swimmers.
To learn more about this upcoming "Fitter and Faster" swim clinic in Manassas, Virginia, click here
.
American swimmer John Shebat
International Swimming League
For more information on the "Fitter and Faster" Swim Camps, visit their official homepage
and their Facebook page
.