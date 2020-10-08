He is stoked to be back with the Cali Condors. "I am beyond excited," he admitted. "I wouldn't want to represent other one than the Dors. It is really cool to have Jason Lezak as our General Manager, especially as an 100 meter freestyler myself. I've seen his anchor relay race over 100 times. He's a legend. I am so happy to be a part of this team."
Jackson acknowledged that he has been doing really well during quarantine. "I have been pretty vocal about my opinion on quarantine. I would recommend it to any college swimmer: relax, take a deep breath and make sure that you are still in love with the sport. Quarantine has given a lot of people this fire and desire to train their hearts out and give it 100 percent," he said.
On his daily motivations to swim, he said, "Honestly, I have always been in for the fun, and the social aspect of it. Make sure that you are coming to the pool to have fun and to become the best swimmer that they can be."
"I am still training with the college team/pro team in Texas," he said, prior to listing the freestyle as his personal favorite stroke in swimming.
For young and aspiring swimmers, Jackson said, "Keep having fun and make sure you have the love to foster your relationship with the sport. If you love it when you are young, you are going to keep coming back."
He defined the word success as "being the best swimmer that I can be." "At the end of the day, success for me, is being able to swim the best 100 meter freestyle that I could possibly swim," he explained. "If it's truly the best you can do, then that's success."
When asked what his favorite Blink-182 song is, he responded "What's My Age Again?"
