Barber accomplished this pole vault clearance on his first attempt at 5.92 meters, and in the end, he was tied with Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie
(and world record holder) for first place. As a result, Barber
scored a major comeback from the 2018 Indoor World Championships that were held in Birmingham, England, and the Canadian pole vaulter proves that he is still at the top of his game.
As Digital Journal previously reported, teenage pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis
also cleared 5.92 meters on his third and final attempt, which was a new world junior record
.
