Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Shawn Barber jumps 5.92 meters in pole vault at Texas Relays Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     24 mins ago in Sports
Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber has a major reason to be proud. He was able to clear 5.92 meters at the 2018 Texas Relays that took place yesterday.
Barber accomplished this pole vault clearance on his first attempt at 5.92 meters, and in the end, he was tied with Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie (and world record holder) for first place. As a result, Barber scored a major comeback from the 2018 Indoor World Championships that were held in Birmingham, England, and the Canadian pole vaulter proves that he is still at the top of his game.
As Digital Journal previously reported, teenage pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis also cleared 5.92 meters on his third and final attempt, which was a new world junior record.
To learn more about acclaimed pole vaulter Shawn Barber, follow him on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal had the privilege to chat with 2015 World Champion Shawn Barber last summer.
More about Shawn Barber, texas relays, Canadian, pole vault
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Kim Jong Un attends rare concert by South Korean pop stars
Canada to invest $15 million investment in top AI entrepreneurs
Expelled Russians arrive home as Moscow warns against travel to UK
Germany's electric vehicle adoption open to Tesla
Trump says Mexico not stopping cross-border flow, threatens NAFTA
20 killed as fighting rages across Indian Kashmir
Humans walked on a Pacific coast Canadian beach 13,000 years ago
Bangladesh begins relocating Rohingya before monsoon
Israel rejects calls for independent probe of Gaza violence
Op-Ed: Serious question remain about Russian guilt in Skripal attack