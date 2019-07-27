Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Regan Smith wins gold at World Championships, breaks world record Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Gwangju - On July 27, American swimmer Regan Smith had a major reason to be proud in Gwangju, South Korea. She won the gold medal for Team USA.
Smith won the gold medal in the women's 200 meter backstroke final at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju with a time of 2:03.69. Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown came in second place with a time of 2:06.26 and Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse came in third with a time of 2:06.62, taking home the bronze.
At the semifinals on the previous day, Smith broke the world record in this event with a time of 2:03.35. Smith shattered Missy Franklin's world record of 2:04.06 that she had set at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, from nearly seven years ago. This was Franklin's last remaining world record in the international swimming record books.
Smith's gold medal marks her first world championship medal in her career. She is the sole swimmer to swim under 2:04.00 in the 200 meter backstroke, and she has done it now twice in two days, which was quite remarkable.
On her world record, she remarked that it was "crazy" and she is still in disbelief. "It just gave me a ton of confidence going into tonight," she said, prior to adding that her biggest goal was to come away with a medal for Team USA, in an effort to help in their medal count.
"I am just so happy I was able to get a gold medal and support Team USA. It just feels really awesome," she added.
Most impressive about Regan Smith is that she is only 17 years old and she is still in high school. It is safe to say that Regan Smith is the future in the sport of swimming.
More about Regan Smith, Gold, World championships, World record
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Bitcoin in downtrend dips below $9,500
Op-Ed: Puerto Rico gave us a master class on how to clean the swamp
Sam Kendricks shatters American record with 6.06 meters Special
Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite imagery shows Europe pulsing red
US Senate to vote to try to override Trump's veto on arms sales
New study reveals the problem with food delivery apps
Journalists investigating Russia targeted by cyberattacks: ProtonMail
Dale Ann Bradley talks 2019 IBMA nominations, and Sister Sadie Special
The Trump border wall's slow march towards reality
Review: Katie Ledecky wins gold in the 800 meter freestyle in Gwangju Special