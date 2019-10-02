Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Piotr Lisek wins bronze medal at 2019 World Championships in Doha Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Sports
Doha - Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek has a reason to celebrate: he landed on the podium at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.
Lisek cleared 5.87 meters on his second attempt in the men's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, which was enough to guarantee him the bronze medal.
He was in great company. Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis finished in second place with 5.97 meters, and American athlete Sam Kendricks also won the gold medal thanks to the countback rule, where he also cleared 5.97 meters.
Lisek's personal best this outdoor track and field season was 6.02 meters, which he set at the IAAF Diamond League in Monaco, which was also a new national record for Poland.
Earlier this summer, Lisek had also won the IAAF Diamond League in Lausanne.
To learn more about Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek, follow him on Instagram.
More about Piotr Lisek, Polish, pole vaulter, World championships, Doha
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Twin-screen Duo puts Microsoft back in smartphone game
DC Circuit Court - EPA can't erase interstate smog rules
Four dead, seven still missing from sunken ship in Atlantic
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees pays tribute to Mister Rogers
Review: Mondo Duplantis claims silver medal at 2019 World Championships Special
Harry and Meghan wrap up African tour
With parks, saunas and churches, Russian soldiers in Syria to stay
Greece struggles to cope as migrant arrivals soar
Hidden for 21 years, Ethiopian crown set to return home
Trump lashes out at rising impeachment storm