Lisek
cleared 5.87 meters on his second attempt in the men's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, which was enough to guarantee him the bronze medal.
He was in great company. Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis
finished in second place with 5.97 meters, and American athlete Sam Kendricks
also won the gold medal thanks to the countback rule, where he also cleared 5.97 meters.
Lisek's personal best this outdoor track and field season was 6.02 meters, which he set at the IAAF Diamond League in Monaco
, which was also a new national record for Poland.
Earlier this summer, Lisek had also won the IAAF Diamond League in Lausanne
.
