Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic silver medalist swimmer Josh Prenot was featured in "Champion's Mojo" swimming podcast. Digital Journal has the scoop. "You can only affect your own performance. I definitely want to make sure that my goals in the sport are for me, and that I am hitting my potential," Prenot said. "If I do that correctly, I definitely think that I have a good shot at winning competitions and to be the best in the world. I want to make the process the goal." In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), Prenot competed for the Los Angeles Current, with Lenny Krayzelburg as his team's General Manager. "Do the thing that you need to do in that moment, right now. Do not let the big picture overwhelm you," he remarked. He acknowledged that quarantine has been good for the most part. "I am very fortunate to live in the Bay area. I've been running, working out on my bikes and hiking," he said. "We have a couple of different options for pool space." Prenot shared that the technique of debriefing helps you understand where you have succeeded and where you need to improve on; moreover, it may be applied to all areas of life. For Prenot, internal motivation involves being focused on what you can do and staying in your own lane to reach success. "If you are doing anything for someone else, or are externally motivated, you will end up disappointed or dissatisfied." "My best time management is done by never multi-tasking, only considering the task at hand and doing that really well and then moving on to the next thing," he said. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with "Champion's Mojo" is co-hosted by Kelly Palace and Maria Parker. Prenot won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro for Team USA, and he holds the American record in the men's 200 meter breaststroke. He graduated with a physics degree from the University of California, Berkeley.