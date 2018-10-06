Email
article imageReview: Michael Andrew sets personal bests at FINA World Cup in Budapest Special

By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Sports
American swimmer Michael Andrew set personal best marks at the FINA World Cup in Budapest, which took place from October 4 to 6.
In the men's 50 meter backstroke, Andrew won the gold medal with a new personal best of 23.19 seconds. "It was an awesome night of racing here in Budapest for day two," Andrew posted on his Instagram page.
Andrew also finished in fourth place in the men's 50 meter breaststroke with a personal best of 26.20 seconds, which was a few hundredths shy of the American record.
In the mixed 4x50 meter medley relay, Team USA (comprised of Michael Andrew, Molly Hannis, Kelsi Dahlia and Blake Pieroni) came in second place with the silver medal, in a time of 1:38.92 seconds. The Dutch swimming team took home the gold.
In other Michael Andrew news, the teen swimmer earned two nominations for the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards. He is up for "Breakout Performer of the Year" and for "Male Race of the Year" for the success of his 50 meter freestyle race at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, where he had set a personal best.
To cast your vote for the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, click here.
More about Michael Andrew, Budapest, World Cup, Swimmer, FINA
 
