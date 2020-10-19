Email
article imageReview: Cali Condors wins Match 1 of ISL Season 2, Lilly King earns MVP Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Budapest - The Cali Condors swimming team triumphed in Match 1 in the International Swimming League (ISL) Season 2. Digital Journal has the recap.
This year's ISL swimming competition is being held at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary. The total score for the Cali Condors was 567 points, leaving Energy Standard in second place with 463 points, Los Angeles Current in third place with 420 points, and New York Breakers in fourth place with 266 points.
Breastroke queen Lilly King won four individual races and a relay, where she earned 87.5 points for the Cali Condors, and the MVP award for Match 1 was bestowed upon her.
She started ISL Season 2 securing wins in the women's 50 meter and 200 meter breaststroke races, and then she teamed up with Cali Condors teammates Olivia Smoliga (team co-captain), as well as Kelsi Dahlia and Erika Brown, where they triumphed in the women's 4 x 100 meter medley relay race.
King continued to be unstoppable in day two of Match 1, where she earned two more first-place wins for the Cali Condors. King was victorious in the women's 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 1:03.16, and then it was followed by a one-two finish for King and Molly Hannis in the women's 50 meter breaststroke skins, which was quite the spectacle.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Lilly King about ISL Season 2 and competing for the Cali Condors once again.
Lilly King of the Cali Condors
Lilly King of the Cali Condors
Cali Condors
