Olympic gold medalist Jenn Suhr to appear at 2020 Expo Explosion

Suhr will be joined by two-time world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks
. A native of Mississippi, Kendricks
will be there to endorse Kanstet USA's
portable pole vault runways.
Jenn Suhr will be representing her pole brand, Adrenaline by Altius Poles
, at Expo Explosion.
In May of 2018, Suhr won the women's pole vault competition at the Prefontaine (Pre) Classic
in Eugene, Oregon, where she had set a meeting record (4.85 meters).
At the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Suhr took home the gold medal in the women's pole vault for Team USA, and she also claimed the silver medal at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, China.
For more information on the 2020 Expo Explosion event or to sign up, check out its official website
.
To learn more about Olympian Jenn Suhr
, follow her on Twitter.
and check out her official Facebook page
.