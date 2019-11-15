Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOlympic gold medalist Jenn Suhr to appear at 2020 Expo Explosion

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Belton - On January 3 and 4, 2020, Olympic gold medalist Jenn Suhr to appear at the 2020 Expo Explosion, which will be held in in Belton, Texas.
Suhr will be joined by two-time world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks. A native of Mississippi, Kendricks will be there to endorse Kanstet USA's portable pole vault runways.
Jenn Suhr will be representing her pole brand, Adrenaline by Altius Poles, at Expo Explosion.
In May of 2018, Suhr won the women's pole vault competition at the Prefontaine (Pre) Classic in Eugene, Oregon, where she had set a meeting record (4.85 meters).
At the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Suhr took home the gold medal in the women's pole vault for Team USA, and she also claimed the silver medal at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, China.
For more information on the 2020 Expo Explosion event or to sign up, check out its official website.
To learn more about Olympian Jenn Suhr, follow her on Twitter. and check out her official Facebook page.
More about Jenn Suhr, Olympic, Gold, medalist, Sam Kendricks
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Celine Dion releases stunning powerhouse album 'Courage' Special
Microbiologists become more 'cultured' after annual conference Special
Review: We Will Rock You at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden Special
Football diplomacy with Qatar hints at Saudi 'peace' effort
St Mark's closed after fresh flood hits Venice
Protests-swept Iraq will never be the same: top cleric
Olympic gold medalist Jenn Suhr to appear at 2020 Expo Explosion
Trump attacks US diplomat as she testifies in impeachment probe
Trump goes after impeachment witness in 'intimidating' attack
Q&A: Workplaces shifting with advanced AR/VR technology Special