College Park - Six-time Olympic medalist swimmer Matt Grevers sat down and chatted with this journalist after the International Swimming League's U.S. derby match in College Park, Maryland. On the first day of the ISL competition, Grevers won the men's 50 meter backstroke for the Los Angeles Current (in a tie with Michael Andrew), where they both clocked 23.38. Grevers was also part of the men's 4×100 medley relay, along with Felipe Lima, Tom Shields, and Michael Chadwick, where they clocked 3:23.63. "That was good. It was pretty fun because Michael [Andrew] said he missed his turn in Budapest," Grevers said. "Michael [Andrew] is such a great swimmer. I'm at the end of my career and he's at the beginning of his career. It's kind of cool that we got to meet in the middle." Grevers also triumphed on the second day of the competition in the men's 100 meter backstroke, where he won first place with a time of 50.67 seconds. In his personal life, he is excited that his second baby is on its way. "I am very excited. I know it's going to be more sleepless nights but it's neat. Family is a priority in my life right now, and I get to still swim and enjoy it," he said. "It's not the high-pressure stakes I used to have. Swimming is now a hobby for me." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "The twilight of my career." His team, the Los Angeles Current (with Lenny Krayzelburg as the General Manager), is headed to the grand finale in Las Vegas, along with the Cali Condors as the two best American teams in the inaugural swimming league.