Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Sports Jerry Pritchett chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the upcoming "World's Strongest Man" competition, which runs from November 11 to 15 in Florida, and full television coverage will air on CBS Sports and CBS starting in December. He continued, "This year, WSM is launching an all-new live show on Facebook so fans can watch behind-the-scenes footage and athlete interviews from the event. The full television coverage will premiere on CBS and CBS Sports starting in December." Pritchett made it to the finals in two previous WSM competitions, and he was the first American to deadlift 1000 pounds. "Making the finals was a great experience and such a huge personal accomplishment. Being the first American to deadlift 1,000 pounds is a great honor and I plan to add to that after I turn 40 next month. My goal is to become the first man over 40 to deadlift over 1,000 pounds and to set that Master's record very high," he said. He won the "America's Strongest Man" title back in 2017. "Anytime I can represent the USA, it's an honor, and adding 'America's Strongest Man' title to my resume in 2017 was an added bonus. I have a lot of pride in this country," he said. Regarding his daily motivations/inspirations, he said, "I am motivated to keep pushing myself to be the strongest I can be by my kids and also by the goal to be remembered as one of the strongest men ever." On being an athlete/powerlifter in the digital age, he said, "Being an athlete in the digital age is a lot different these days than in the past. I feel lucky to have been a part of and experience strength athletics since I started powerlifting in 1996. I've seen a lot and I’m grateful to still be competing in the sport." For young and aspiring people that want to someday compete on WSM, he said, "If it's your dream or passion don't let anyone stand in your way. Ignore the naysayers." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Dad and Strongman." For his fans and supporters, he expressed his gratitude. "Thank you. I really appreciate everyone's support," he said. Pritchett defined the word success as "accomplishing his goals." To learn more about Jerry Pritchett, follow him on Jerry Pritchett Photo courtesy of Jerry Pritchett This marks his fifth "World's Strongest Man" competition. "I am very excited to be back at World's Strongest Man (WSM) this November in Bradenton, Florida. For me, you can expect a completely different athlete than I was five years ago. I'm at least 40 pounds bigger compared to 2015 and I am much stronger. I am in better condition, have more experience and I am super ready to compete," he exclaimed.He continued, "This year, WSM is launching an all-new live show on Facebook so fans can watch behind-the-scenes footage and athlete interviews from the event. The full television coverage will premiere on CBS and CBS Sports starting in December."Pritchett made it to the finals in two previous WSM competitions, and he was the first American to deadlift 1000 pounds. "Making the finals was a great experience and such a huge personal accomplishment. Being the first American to deadlift 1,000 pounds is a great honor and I plan to add to that after I turn 40 next month. My goal is to become the first man over 40 to deadlift over 1,000 pounds and to set that Master's record very high," he said.He won the "America's Strongest Man" title back in 2017. "Anytime I can represent the USA, it's an honor, and adding 'America's Strongest Man' title to my resume in 2017 was an added bonus. I have a lot of pride in this country," he said.Regarding his daily motivations/inspirations, he said, "I am motivated to keep pushing myself to be the strongest I can be by my kids and also by the goal to be remembered as one of the strongest men ever."On being an athlete/powerlifter in the digital age, he said, "Being an athlete in the digital age is a lot different these days than in the past. I feel lucky to have been a part of and experience strength athletics since I started powerlifting in 1996. I've seen a lot and I’m grateful to still be competing in the sport."For young and aspiring people that want to someday compete on WSM, he said, "If it's your dream or passion don't let anyone stand in your way. Ignore the naysayers."On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Dad and Strongman."For his fans and supporters, he expressed his gratitude. "Thank you. I really appreciate everyone's support," he said.Pritchett defined the word success as "accomplishing his goals."To learn more about Jerry Pritchett, follow him on Instagram , and check out his Facebook page More about Jerry Pritchett, World's Strongest Man, Athlete, Florida Jerry Pritchett World s Strongest Ma... Athlete Florida