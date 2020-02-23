The induction ceremony will take place on April 24 an 25 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A veteran coach, Marsh will be joined by breaststrokers Brendan Hansen
and Rebecca Soni
, as well as Aussie swimmers Michael Klim and Jon Sieben, and Japanese backstroker Daichi Suzuki.
The International Swimming Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 will also honor Aussie diver Matthew Mitcham, Russian synchronized artistic swimmer Elvira Khasyanova, water polo player Mirko Vicevic of Yugoslavia, open water swimmer Marilyn Bell, and swimming coach Ursula Carlile; moreover, they will also recognize sports contributors Bob Duenkel and Peter Hurzeler.
In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), Marsh served as the Head Coach for the Los Angeles Current
(with Lenny Krayzelburg
as the team's General Manager).
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Coach David Marsh
about his coaching career and the Stand By Me Foundation.