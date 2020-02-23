Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCoach David Marsh headed to International Swimming Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Coach David Marsh has a major reason to be proud. He is headed to the International Swimming Hall of Fame, Class of 2020.
The induction ceremony will take place on April 24 an 25 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A veteran coach, Marsh will be joined by breaststrokers Brendan Hansen and Rebecca Soni, as well as Aussie swimmers Michael Klim and Jon Sieben, and Japanese backstroker Daichi Suzuki.
The International Swimming Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 will also honor Aussie diver Matthew Mitcham, Russian synchronized artistic swimmer Elvira Khasyanova, water polo player Mirko Vicevic of Yugoslavia, open water swimmer Marilyn Bell, and swimming coach Ursula Carlile; moreover, they will also recognize sports contributors Bob Duenkel and Peter Hurzeler.
In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), Marsh served as the Head Coach for the Los Angeles Current (with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager).
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Coach David Marsh about his coaching career and the Stand By Me Foundation.
More about David Marsh, International Swimming Hall of Fame, Coach
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Glaciers are disappearing faster than a few years ago
International concern grows over the spread of coronavirus
Sandstorm forces closure of airports on Spain's Canary Islands
Flat Earth theorist 'Mad Mike' Hughes dies in rocket crash
Group of senators sponsor bill to return US to Iran nuclear deal
The ‘anti-solar cell’ that works at night developed
Review: Ingo Rademacher charms at Governor's Comedy Club on Long Island Special
Op-Ed: As Turkey sends more troops to Idlib Syrian conflict escalates
Why does the flu virus affect some people worse than others?
Review: Bon Jovi superb on rocking new single 'Limitless' Special