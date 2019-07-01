Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Stony Brook - Olympic gold medalist swimmer Tyler Clary chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the 2019 Elite Technique Academy. He is a Head Clinician of the Fitter and Faster Swim Clinic. He noted that some people call the underwater dolphin kick the "fifth stroke" but he calls it "the first stroke." "It is the most important one," he said. "We are certainly going to work on that." Aside from swimming, he also enjoys car racing. "Personally, I haven't been racing much, but I am looking to change that in the next year or so now that I have more time. I am working for a professional racing team called On being a swimmer in the digital age, Clary said, "There is a lot of opportunities for an athlete to utilize technology to get better. It all comes down if the athlete has the desire to. Technology is always advancing so the next generation of athletes should have more at their fingertips than the previous generations." "I am working on a start-up that involves swimming and technology," he added. "We are going to be making customized fins and paddles." Back in the days when he would swim competitively, Clary would do cryotherapy, and he would use acupuncture, STEM machines, and compression machines. For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "They need to instill and enjoy the process." "If you can enjoy the process and improve yourself in swimming, you can improve yourself in any aspect of your life," he said. Clary is also fond of the mission of the When asked what he envisioned the high school version of himself doing at this stage of his life, Clary responded, "I would be working in robotics and computer programming." "I am still doing a little bit of that since I am in the development phase of my products," he said. "I am also developing a robot," he added. For his fans and supporters, Clary said, "Thank you for keeping interested and involved. It wouldn't have been possible without fan support. That is definitely huge." The 2012 Olympic gold medalist swimmer defined the word success as "being better than you were before." To learn more about the 2019 Elite Technique Academy, check out its For more information on Tyler Clary, follow him on The 2019 Elite Technique Academy will be held from July 15 to 19 at Stony Brook University's Indoor Sports Complex at the Pritchard Gymnasium. It will be comprised of five individual clinic sessions that are geared to improve all aspects of a swimmer's racing. "We are definitely going to go over each of the strokes," he said. "We will go over flip turns and open turns. We may even get to a specialized backstroke to breaststroke turn. It will involve a little bit of everything."He noted that some people call the underwater dolphin kick the "fifth stroke" but he calls it "the first stroke." "It is the most important one," he said. "We are certainly going to work on that." Tyler Clary will be joined by Brett Hawke, who is a five-time Olympian (two-time as a sprinter and three-time as a coach). This five-day clinic is a great way to learn the finer details of swimming fast.Aside from swimming, he also enjoys car racing. "Personally, I haven't been racing much, but I am looking to change that in the next year or so now that I have more time. I am working for a professional racing team called Chip Ganassi Racing and I work in Business Development. I am still connected to the industry."On being a swimmer in the digital age, Clary said, "There is a lot of opportunities for an athlete to utilize technology to get better. It all comes down if the athlete has the desire to. Technology is always advancing so the next generation of athletes should have more at their fingertips than the previous generations.""I am working on a start-up that involves swimming and technology," he added. "We are going to be making customized fins and paddles."Back in the days when he would swim competitively, Clary would do cryotherapy, and he would use acupuncture, STEM machines, and compression machines.For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "They need to instill and enjoy the process." "If you can enjoy the process and improve yourself in swimming, you can improve yourself in any aspect of your life," he said.Clary is also fond of the mission of the USA Swimming Foundation . "They hold events in areas that need it, where they conduct swim clinics. Anytime you can keep someone from drowning by educating them a little bit is a worthy thing to do," he said.When asked what he envisioned the high school version of himself doing at this stage of his life, Clary responded, "I would be working in robotics and computer programming." "I am still doing a little bit of that since I am in the development phase of my products," he said. "I am also developing a robot," he added.For his fans and supporters, Clary said, "Thank you for keeping interested and involved. It wouldn't have been possible without fan support. That is definitely huge."The 2012 Olympic gold medalist swimmer defined the word success as "being better than you were before."To learn more about the 2019 Elite Technique Academy, check out its official website For more information on Tyler Clary, follow him on Instagram More about Tyler Clary, Stony Brook University, Swim, Clinic Tyler Clary Stony Brook Universi... Swim Clinic