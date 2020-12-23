Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Sports World-class pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his 2020 "World Male Athlete of the Year" win. "Confidence is a huge thing in pole vaulting," he added. "When you are able to show yourself that you are able to do something or get close to it, you just know that it really gives you confidence going into that next meet or that next week. In pole vault, you can control your own destiny." Mondo Duplantis competing at the World Championships pole vault final in Doha Daniel Mitchell On winning the 2020 " Duplantis was the youngest ever winner of the prestigious "World Male Athlete of the Year" Award in athletics. Trainer Helena Duplantis after her son, Mondo Duplantis, broke the pole vault world record twice NBC Sports He was also proud of his parents, Helena (trainer) and Greg Duplantis (coach), who were both honored with the "Coaching Achievement Award." "That was really special for me, especially since they have been my coaches my entire life," he admitted. "To see them get the recognition that they deserve is just the cherry on top of that whole award show." The Duplantis family Greg Duplantis Duplantis is looking forward to the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he has his sights set high, eyeing the gold medal. "The Olympics is what I dreamed about ever since I was a little kid," he said. "Now, I have a shot and if I am at my best, then I can possibly come away with the gold medal. I definitely want the Olympics just to happen, first off, and I will try to come away on top of that podium." Mondo Duplantis competing in Lausanne 2020 Joerg Oegerli He expressed his appreciation for his fans all over the world. "The amount of love and support that they have been giving me is pretty overwhelming, especially after the world record, and that has been really special to see," he said. "I want to continue to give my best every time to make the fans proud. I have some good things in store." On the title of the current chapter of his life, Duplantis responded, "Moving Day." "Right now, I am in the 'moving day' stage of my career," he said. "There are so many great things that I still want to achieve. From here, it's just about showing everybody what I can do." Mondo Duplantis clearing the bar at the 2019 World Championships in Doha Daniel Mitchell Duplantis defined the word success as "a mentality." "It just depends on the big goals that you have in mind (such as Olympics and world records), but now, I also have little successes each and every day whether it's training or recovery or spending time with family and working on relationships. Now, I am starting to appreciate the little things in life that I may have looked over a couple of years back," he said. "Success is appreciating the things that I have and really making sure that I am getting better in every aspect of my life," he added. To learn more about world-renowned pole vaulter MALE WORLD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR! ✨



