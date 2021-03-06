Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports American swimmer Melanie Margalis chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos after the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio, Texas. She acknowledged that she has definitely put in a lot of "good work" since the last Pro Swim Series especially since she was a part of a training camp. When asked which area she would like to improve on, she responded, "Probably just the mental aspect of swimming right now, that's what I would like to improve upon." Margalis was thrilled to be a part of the Cali Condors with their 2020 ISL trophy Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL To learn more about American swimmer and 2021 Olympic hopeful On March 5, Margalis won the women's 400 meter individual medley (IM) race with a time of 4:37.81, leaving Ally McHugh in second place (4:39.11) and Emma Weyant in third place (4:39.18). She noted that it feels "really good" to be back racing in a long course swimming pool. "I am happy that there is not that many walls, and I feel really good about being back in the big pool," she said.She acknowledged that she has definitely put in a lot of "good work" since the last Pro Swim Series especially since she was a part of a training camp.When asked which area she would like to improve on, she responded, "Probably just the mental aspect of swimming right now, that's what I would like to improve upon."Margalis was thrilled to be a part of the Cali Condors in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL), which was held in Budapest, Hungary. Olympian Jason Lezak served as the team's General Manager and they were the winning team. "The Dors definitely tore it up at ISL, it was really fun," she said.To learn more about American swimmer and 2021 Olympic hopeful Melanie Margalis , follow her on Instagram and Twitter More about Melanie Margalis, TYR Pro Swim Series, Swimmer Melanie Margalis TYR Pro Swim Series Swimmer