Le Clos is playing his part in the fight against Coronavirus in South Africa by designing and distributing face masks, which come in five different designs. Last month, he sent a message of hope
to South Africa amid the pandemic.
, Le Clos underwent two successful surgeries and he is "recovering well."
With these masks, he is raising money for his philanthropic organization, the Chad le Clos Foundation. Its goal
is to develop swimming in the country of South Africa by focusing on children from underprivileged backgrounds, and it offers assistance to help swimmers reach their full potential.
Energy Standard swimming team in the ISL
International Swimming League
In 2019, he competed for the Energy Standard
in the International Swimming League (ISL), where he served as the co-captain of the team along with Sarah Sjöström. This past December, they won the ISL finale in Las Vegas, where the Energy Standard was honored as the best swimming team in the world.
