It’s been fun creating these 😷 with uzwelobags We’re all going to be wearing masks a lot now so if you want to look great & help the next generation of Swimmers in 🇿🇦 via my Foundation go to CLCfacemask staysafe EWfUKtpZNW — Chad Le Clos (@chadleclos) May 11, 2020

Le Clos is playing his part in the fight against Coronavirus in South Africa by designing and distributing face masks, which come in five different designs. Last month, he sent a message of hope to South Africa amid the pandemic.As Digital Journal previously reported , Le Clos underwent two successful surgeries and he is "recovering well."With these masks, he is raising money for his philanthropic organization, the Chad le Clos Foundation. Its goal is to develop swimming in the country of South Africa by focusing on children from underprivileged backgrounds, and it offers assistance to help swimmers reach their full potential.In 2019, he competed for the Energy Standard in the International Swimming League (ISL), where he served as the co-captain of the team along with Sarah Sjöström. This past December, they won the ISL finale in Las Vegas, where the Energy Standard was honored as the best swimming team in the world.For more information on the masks he designed, check out Chad Le Clos' tweet:To learn more about world-renowned South African swimmer Chad Le Clos , visit his official website