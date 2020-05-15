Email
article imageChad Le Clos creates face masks to assist Chad Le Clos Foundation

By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Sports
Olympic gold medalist swimmer Chad Le Clos has created face masks in an effort to combat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), and to support his foundation.
Le Clos is playing his part in the fight against Coronavirus in South Africa by designing and distributing face masks, which come in five different designs. Last month, he sent a message of hope to South Africa amid the pandemic.
As Digital Journal previously reported, Le Clos underwent two successful surgeries and he is "recovering well."
With these masks, he is raising money for his philanthropic organization, the Chad le Clos Foundation. Its goal is to develop swimming in the country of South Africa by focusing on children from underprivileged backgrounds, and it offers assistance to help swimmers reach their full potential.
Energy Standard swimming team in the ISL
International Swimming League
In 2019, he competed for the Energy Standard in the International Swimming League (ISL), where he served as the co-captain of the team along with Sarah Sjöström. This past December, they won the ISL finale in Las Vegas, where the Energy Standard was honored as the best swimming team in the world.
For more information on the masks he designed, check out Chad Le Clos' tweet:
To learn more about world-renowned South African swimmer Chad Le Clos, visit his official website.
