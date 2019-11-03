His best friend, Ben, is a law student at the University of Florida. In a post on his Instagram
page, he shared that their goal with this podcast is "people helping people." Dressel asked for questions (via direct message on Instagram) that will make them think and possibly help people.
"People helping people is all we want so message me questions you may have and let's get talking," he exclaimed.
Dressel is competing in the new International Swimming League (ISL), as part of the Cali Condors, with Olympian Jason Lezak as the General Manager.
This past September, he was honored as "Athlete of the Year
" by USA Swimming.
As Digital Journal reported
, Dressel is nominated for multiple Golden Goggle Awards, and his coach, Gregg Troy
, is up for "Coach of the Year."
