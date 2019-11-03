Email
article imageCaeleb Dressel hopes to start a podcast channel to help people

By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Sports
The world's fastest swimmer, Caeleb Dressel, announced that he and his best friend want to start a podcast channel for positive purposes.
His best friend, Ben, is a law student at the University of Florida. In a post on his Instagram page, he shared that their goal with this podcast is "people helping people." Dressel asked for questions (via direct message on Instagram) that will make them think and possibly help people.
"People helping people is all we want so message me questions you may have and let's get talking," he exclaimed.
Dressel is competing in the new International Swimming League (ISL), as part of the Cali Condors, with Olympian Jason Lezak as the General Manager.
This past September, he was honored as "Athlete of the Year" by USA Swimming.
As Digital Journal reported, Dressel is nominated for multiple Golden Goggle Awards, and his coach, Gregg Troy, is up for "Coach of the Year."
To learn more about Caeleb Dressel, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Caeleb Dressel chatted with Digital Journal back in September of 2019.
More about Caeleb Dressel, Swimmer, Golden Goggle, Podcast, Channel
 
