A human rights group and a major trade union went to France's top administrative court on Wednesday seeking a ban on riot police using rubber bullets, which are blamed for injuring dozens of "yellow vest" protesters.

The police have drawn fire over their repeated use of rubber bullets to restore order during two months of anti-government protests, which have repeatedly ended in rioting.

Dozens of people have been seriously injured in clashes with police, with protesters, rights groups and French media blaming some of the more serious injuries, including blinding, on the 40-mm (1.6-inch) rubber projectiles.

The Human Rights League and the left-wing CGT union lodged a case at the Council of State, the country's highest administrative court, after failing with a petition earlier this month in a lower administrative court.

Rubber bullets are prohibited for use in riot control in most western European countries.

The Desarmons-Les (Disarm Them) collective, which campaigns against police violence, claims 20 protesters have lost an eye.

Its website shows pictures of 13 people with eye injuries. Twelve were hit by rubber bullets and one by a stun grenade, it says.

The government has defended the police's use of both rubber bullets and stun grenades as necessary to guard against violent elements within the yellow vests' ranks who have repeatedly attacked security forces.

The debate flared up again at the weekend after a yellow-vest leader was badly injured in one eye while filming a protest in Paris.

Jerome Rodrigues, who was treated in hospital for his injuries, claimed he was hit by a rubber bullet during clashes at the Bastille square, but junior interior minister Laurent Nunez said there was "no indication" that his injuries were caused by such a projectile.

Two investigations are underway into the incident, which occurred as police for the first time wore body cameras to record the circumstances in which they use "defence ball launchers" (LBDs) -- the rifles that shoot rubber rounds.

- 'Scares people' -

Many police officers argue the weapons are necessary.

"We're being attacked with glass bottles, cinder blocks, acid and bolts. An LBD is the weapon that scares people. If they took them away from us, no officer will want to work during the protests," a police source told AFP earlier this month.

The "yellow vest" movement, which erupted in mid-November over fuel taxes, quickly snowballed into a widespread revolt over President Emmanuel Macron's pro-business economic policies and his aloof governing style, seen as out of touch with rural and small-town France.

Tens of thousands of people wearing luminous yellow road safety vests have taken part in nationwide protests on 11 consecutive Saturdays.

But their numbers have dipped in recent weeks after Macron announced a series of measures to assist pensioners and the working poor, and launched two months of countrywide debates to allow people to suggest what reforms they favour.

On Tuesday, parliament began debating a controversial bill which aims to crack down on the sort of violence that has marred the movement.

The draft law proposes to ban individuals identified as habitual hooligans from taking part in demonstrations and force protesters involved in acts of violence to pay for damage caused.

Some MPs also want more severe penalties for organisers of unauthorised demonstrations as well as people who cover their faces during violent protests.

Left-wing parties have opposed the bill, which they see as a threat to civil liberties.