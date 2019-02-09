Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUS seeks UN draft resolution calling for Venezuela elections

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The United States has shared with its UN Security Council allies a draft resolution calling for international aid to be delivered in Venezuela and for a presidential vote to take place.

While no date has yet been set for a vote on the American draft, and negotiations are ongoing, Russia is likely to use its veto power to block it as part of its support of Nicolas Maduro's regime, diplomats said.

The text, a copy of which was obtained by AFP on Saturday, expresses "full support for the National Assembly as the only democratically elected institution in Venezuela."

The legislative body's chairman, Juan Guaido, has declared himself interim president of Venezuela, challenging Maduro's rule.

The draft resolution stresses "deep concern with the violence and excessive use of force by Venezuelan security forces against unarmed, peaceful protesters."

It also "calls for the immediate start of a political process leading to free, fair and credible presidential elections, with international electoral observation, in line with Venezuela's constitution."

The text also requests that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "utilize his good offices" to obtain such elections.

It also "stresses the need to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Venezuela and to facilitate access and delivery of assistance to all in need in the entirety of the territory of Venezuela."

On Friday, Moscow proposed an alternative text to the American one, diplomats said.

Humanitarian aid sent by the United States recently arrived in the Colombian city of Cucuta at the border with Venezuela, but Maduro has refused to let in the shipments.

Guaido said Friday he was ready to take any necessary measures, including authorizing a US military intervention, to force Maduro from power and alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

More about Venezuela, Politics, Un, US
More news from
Latest News
Top News
UK pulls Brexit ferry contract from firm with no ships
Review: New Kids on the Block's Danny Wood duets with Jessie Chris Special
Finland finished a guaranteed income project for the unemployed
Q&A: Improving healthcare with the IoT Special
Bitcoin breaks through $3,700 briefly as crypto market booms
Keystone pipeline in major oil leak
Parry Shen talks acting career, 'General Hospital,' motivations Special
Radio journalist shot dead in Mexico's latest media killing
Op-Ed: Chris Cornell should win 2019 Grammy for 'Best Rock Performance'
Greek-Australian teen develops an app to help kids learn Greek