article imageUS reports gunfire near Haiti embassy

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The US embassy in Haiti reported gunfire on Monday near its diplomatic compound but said the incident was quickly over.

In a travel alert, the US State Department said gunfire had come from the "rear entrance to the embassy" in Port-au-Prince and that staff had taken shelter inside.

"If you are traveling to the embassy, find a safe area to shelter," it wrote on Twitter.

Some two hours later, the State Department said the situation has been "resolved" with the order to take shelter lifted. Officials did not immediately have further details.

Haiti, one of the world's poorest countries, witnessed widespread riots in February when thousands of people took to the streets demanding better living conditions.

President Jovenel Moise earlier this month appointed a new prime minister to tackle mounting problems, including insecurity in the capital.

