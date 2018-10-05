Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN chief says Nobel Peace Prize winners 'defended our values'

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday congratulated Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege and Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad after the two jointly won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize.

"In defending the victims of sexual violence in conflict, they have defended our shared values," he said in a statement.

Guterres noted Murad's work as a goodwill ambassador since 2016 for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, adding: "She has pursued support for victims of human trafficking and sexual slavery and justice for perpetrators.

"Her powerful advocacy has touched people across the world and helped to establish a vitally important United Nations investigation of the harrowing crimes that she and so many others endured."

Mukwege, meanwhile, "has been a fearless champion for the rights of women caught up in armed conflict who have suffered rape, exploitation and other horrific abuses," said Guterres.

"As a skilled and sensitive surgeon he not only repaired shattered bodies but restored dignity and hope."

Mukwege and Murad, a former slave of the Islamic State group, won the award "for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict," the Nobel committee said.

More about Un, Nobel, Peace, drcongo, Iraq
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Alex Hall releases compelling new country single 'Homesick' Special
Wind turbines contribute to climate change: study
Review: Max Frost proves to be 'golden' on new studio album 'Gold Rush' Special
Review: Anita Cochran inspirational on new single 'Fight Like a Girl' Special
Croatia urged to halt police 'violence' against migrants
Canada's recreational demand for pot far exceeds supply on hand
Bitcoin trading sideways over $6,500 with no big break up or down
Tesla's big battery in Australia has defied all expectations
Female country artist with Mariachis makes Grand Ole Opry history
Kavanaugh protesters financed by billionaire Soros: Trump