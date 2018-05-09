Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThree US detainees freed in N.Korea, headed home: Trump

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

Three American detainees have been freed by North Korea and are heading home with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

"I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health," Trump tweeted.

Trump said he would be on hand when Pompeo's three "guests" land at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington at 2:00 am (0600 GMT) Thursday.

The release of the three -- Kim Dong-chul, Kim Sang-duk and Kim Hak-song -- had been expected as a goodwill gesture amid preparations for a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump said Pompeo had a "good meeting" with Kim and that a date and place had been finalized for the summit, a historic encounter called to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Washington is demanding that North Korea dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

More about NKorea, US, skorea, Diplomacy, Prisoners
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Meet Katie Nageotte: 2018 U.S. indoor champion in pole vault Special
Netanyahu heads for Putin talks after Trump pullout from Iran deal
Microsoft to offer developers more money for apps
Review: Everyone needs some saving in this week’s releases Special
Microsoft (finally) fixes Notepad
Mock moon dust kills cells and alters DNA — What about real dust?
Ford campaign confirms actors were hired for Monday debate rally
Barred by Kiev, Russian singer gets another shot at Eurovision
Russia shows off military hardware in Red Square parade
In crowded field, Iraq election hopefuls vie to stand out