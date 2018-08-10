Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSpain taxman knocks 2 million euros off Ronaldo tax settlement: report

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

After ordering football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to pay 18.8 million euros ($21.6 million) to settle a tax fraud claim, Spanish authorities have reduced the sum by two million euros, the El Mundo daily reported Friday.

Spain's taxman and Ronaldo's advisors made the deal to settle claims the 33-year-old, who has since moved to Italy's Juventus, hid income generated from image rights while he was playing for Real Madrid.

The agreement also includes a two-year jail sentence which he won't serve. Sentences of up to two years are generally not enforced in Spain for first-time offenders in non-violent crimes.

According to El Mundo, who had access to documents of the settlement, tax authorities realised he paid two million euros too much last year for image rights he sold in 2014.

That means he only has to pay 16.7 million euros, the report said.

It added that Ronaldo has already paid 13.4 million euros.

Spain's finance ministry would not comment on the report.

The newspaper said the tax agreement also means that the court near Madrid investigating the case had dropped charges against Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes.

The court was not immediately available for comment.

Had the case gone further, without the player offering a settlement, Ronaldo could have faced a reported fine of 28 millions euros and a three-and-a-half-year jail term, according to the Spanish tax office union Gestha.

Ronaldo's big rival, Barcelona's Argentinian star Lionel Messi, paid a two-million-euro fine in 2016 in his own tax wrangle and received a 21-month jail term.

The prison sentence was later reduced to a further fine of 252,000 euros equivalent to 400 euros a day of the original term.

More about Spain, fbl, Tax
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Glenn Hughes to embark on 'Classic Hits of Deep Purple Live' Tour
Ethnic clashes challenge Ethiopia PM's reforms
Disinherited musician Jean-Michel Jarre scales up challenge over father's will
Chloe Lanier parts ways with 'General Hospital,' teases return
Nicaragua's economy laid low by months of unrest
Review: Katerina Stefanidi wins gold at the 2018 European Championships Special
Rwanda reconsiders role of snubbed French language
China test launches its next-generation weapon, Starry Sky-2
New security flaw with Intel processors
Bitcoin struggles to stay over the $6,000 level