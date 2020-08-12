Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

Peru reimposes Sunday curfews to stop virus spike

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Peru will re-impose a ban on people leaving their homes on Sundays and outlaw family parties in an effort to curb its resurgent coronavirus outbreak, President Martin Vizcarra said Wednesday.

Since the government started lifting containment measures on July 1, the number of daily new cases has more than doubled from 3,300 to 7,000.

"We have to take a step back in the measures we were relaxing," said Vizcarra. "From this Sunday the mandatory curfew will return on a national level."

The president blamed family social gatherings for "generating this spike in infections" and said they are now banned.

The Sunday curfew was briefly applied in April, a few weeks after Peru declared a health emergency.

Only people with special passes, like hospital workers, will be allowed out of their homes.

It has been six weeks since Peru began easing lockdown restrictions in a bid to reactivate its economy.

But the government has now also expanded the obligatory quarantine that had been lifted in 20 out of 25 regions since July 1.

Peru is the third worst affected country in Latin America -- after Brazil and Mexico -- by the coronavirus pandemic with 490,000 cases and more than 21,500 deaths.

A nighttime curfew has been in place since March 16 while the borders are closed and school classes have been suspended for the rest of the year.

More about Health, Virus, Per
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Mayim Bialik opens up about #Cat2Vet campaign, and digital age Special
What's going on with the shortage of aluminum cans?
Tony Stampley talks 'Colorblind,' Chris Janson, Hank Williams Jr. Special
Jay Allen talks 'Cool,' 'Blank Stares,' music, digital age, fans Special
Alaska and B.C.'s salmon runs expected to be worst ever recorded
Jeannie Seely talks about new country album 'An American Classic' Special
Greek PM calls for 'sense' from Turkey in East Med row
Ronn Moss talks Emmy win, 'Lockdown Lover' album, new music video Special
Ecuador's ex president arrested for second time
The treasured wetlands of Mauritius: Factfile