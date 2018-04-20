Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNo economic risk for Spain from Catalan dispute: IMF

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The is no current risk to Spain's solid economic growth from the separatist crisis in the country's Catalonia province, a senior International Monetary Fund official said Friday.

The Catalan dispute "is a political issue," which could potentially create a drag on growth, but there are none currently apparent, said Poul Thomsen, head of the IMF's European Department.

"I am not concerned about risks being on the downside in the near term," he told reporters during the IMF spring meetings, which go through Saturday.

Spain's growth in fact "has for a long time been surprising on the upside," he said.

The fund in its latest World Economic Outlook released this week upgraded the forecast for this year by four tenths to 2.8 percent.

Thomsen praised Madrid's economic policies, saying there had been "no backtracking" on reforms that have boosted economic growth.

"Spain is getting it right, in terms of reforms and fiscal adjustment."

The country has seen massive protests in Barcelona in recent weeks to protest the jailing of top Catalan separatist leaders for misuse of public funds, sedition and rebellion -- charges that carry a prison sentence of 30 years and implies that a "violent uprising" took place -- over their separatist push.

The country also is pushing to extradite former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont from Germany to face similar charges.

More about Imf, Spain, Catalonia, Politics, Dissent
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Why ‘Superman’ blows newer superhero films away, 40 years later
Myanmar police ordered set up of Reuters journalists: testimony
4 killed in fresh protests, clashes on Gaza-Israel border
S.Africa riots force new president to hurry home
German police arrest Porsche manager over diesel scandal
Saudis see oil price on rise as Trump blasts OPEC
CDC warns — Do not eat romaine lettuce as E. coli illness spreads
Review: Karl Wolf will blow your mind with 'Way Low,' Nelly collaboration Special
Natalie Portman backs out of Jewish prize over 'recent events' in Israel
German neo-Nazis mass for festival on Hitler's birthday