Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMost Malaysia coronavirus cases linked to Islamic gathering

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Malaysia said Sunday that more than half the country's 428 coronavirus cases were linked to an international Islamic gathering held last month.

The Southeast Asian nation announced a spike of 190 new infections over the weekend, mostly linked to a global Islamic event attended by almost 20,000 people.

"Of the 428 cases, 243 are participants from the religious event in Sri Petaling mosque," Noor Hisham Abdullah, director-general of the health ministry, told AFP.

Authorities said participants at the gathering from February 27 to March 1 came from Bangladesh, Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Around 14,500 of the participants were Malaysian.

Brunei reported 10 new cases on Saturday, raising the total to 50, most in people who attended the Malaysia gathering.

Singapore has also announced cases linked to the event.

On Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin warned Malaysia of a second wave of infections spread and urged people to avoid mass gatherings.

Ahmad Farouk, a lecturer at Monash University, told AFP that authorities should shut down mosques for at least two weeks to contain the spread of the virus.

More about Health, Virus, Malaysia, Mosque
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Syria's brutal war enters 10th year
Biden, Sanders face off in debate overshadowed by virus
Unlike 2008, world's economic doctors feud over cure
The virus claims a victim at the UN: personal diplomacy
Farmers are turning to big data to adapt to climate change
2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will go ahead, says Japanese PM
Egypt to provide military assistance to the Kurds in Syria
US-China trade truce at risk as virus hits global economy
Italy's health workers on edge of exhaustion in virus fight
Israel postpones Netanyahu graft trial over virus