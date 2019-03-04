Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMedical helicopter crash in southwest Iran kills five

Listen | Print
By AFP     23 mins ago in World

An emergency medical helicopter crashed in a southwestern Iranian village on Monday en route to treat a pregnant mother, killing all five people on board, state TV reported.

"Following the request to save the life of a 26-year old pregnant mother who needed emergency care ... a helicopter was dispatched which unfortunately had an accident," said Pir Hossein Koolivand, who heads Iran's emergency services.

"Three crew members and two first aid workers were martyred", he added.

Koolivand did not elaborate on the cause of the crash.

The crew was dispatched to a mountainous village 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Shahr-e Kord city in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told semi-official news agency ILNA.

State news agency IRNA said the helicopter collided with a transmission tower, while state TV said it had crashed into the mountains.

The Zagros mountain range which passes through Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has been the site of several crashes in recent years.

A private plane crashed in the area early last year killing all eleven passengers, including the daughter of a prominent Turkish businessman and her friends who were returning home from a hen party.

In February 2018 a passenger plane operated by Iran's Aseman Airlines crashed in the Zagros range, killing all 66 people on board.

More about Iran, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Facebook now trying out Dark Mode on Messenger
Q&A: Thwarting data leaks with artificial intelligence Special
Mexico won't ratify new NAFTA deal unless U.S. lifts tariffs
Samba schools ready to roll for giant Rio Carnival
Liberal victory sets Estonia on course for first female PM
Modi and Imran bask after 'good' Kashmir crisis
Study: Who will control the data for autonomous vehicles?
As the web turns 30, is it an 'out-of-control monster'?
Syria force wary of human shields in push into IS bastion
'Superman' actor Dean Cain talks '2050' film and acting career Special