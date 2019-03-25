Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMacron picks career diplomat to lead European Parliament battle

Listen | Print
By Christophe SCHMIDT (AFP)     1 hour ago in Politics

France's European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said Monday that she would resign her post to lead President Emmanuel Macron's centrist campaign for the European Parliament elections in May, hoping to counter a populist and eurosceptic wave in countries across the continent.

Loiseau, a career diplomat with no government experience before joining Macron's cabinet in 2017, will be tasked with forging a pro-Europe alliance promoting deeper integration to deal with immigration, globalisation and other challenges.

The parliament election on May 24-26 is shaping up as a test of Macron's liberal vision of a more unified EU, at a time when the bloc is being buffeted by Brexit as well as a growing backlash against Brussels.

Populist parties have entered governments in Italy, Hungary and Poland and have gained ground in several other countries in recent years, in large part over the wave of immigrants fleeing war and misery in Africa and the Middle East.

Anti-Europe parties accuse the bloc of failing to take sufficient measures to stem the arrivals, and encouraging economic liberalisation that has hollowed out many European industries.

Macron, a 41-year-old centrist, is expected to name prominent environmental campaigners to the list led by Loiseau, who led France's elite ENA school, which produces its top civil servants.

She had announced her candidacy this month during a televised debate with far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen later took to Twitter to criticise Loiseau as an "ultra-technocrat" who acts "as if the people don't even exist".

A poll published Sunday suggested that Macron's Republic on the Move party and its centrist Modem partners could score 23 percent in the European Parliament vote in France, with Le Pen's National Rally taking 22 percent.

Loiseau's departure from the government could prompt other cabinet moves, with both government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux and Digital Affairs Minister Mounir Mahjoubi thought to be weighing an exit to compete in the Paris mayor's race next year.

More about politique, lections, gouvernement, partis, lrem
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Max Gail of 'General Hospital' earns 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination
Op-Ed: Forget the Mueller report — Trump has damaged American democracy
Essential Science: How does cannabis affect the brain?
Trump declares 'complete exoneration' after Mueller finds no collusion
Judas Priest to kick off 2019 'Firepower' North American Tour
Qatar's $434m desert rose museum finally blooms
Trina LaFargue talks about 'Five Feet Apart' film and Will Smith Special
Review: Long Island band nails Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow' Special
Mali sacks senior army officers, dissolves militia after massacre
Israeli claim to the Golan Heights rejected internationally