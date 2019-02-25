Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLima Group begins meeting on next steps in Venezuela crisis

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and US Vice President Mike Pence took part in a meeting of the Lima Group in Colombia on Monday to discuss a joint strategy to resolve Venezuela's crisis.

"In the Lima Group we're fighting to find a peaceful solution," said Peru's Foreign Affairs Minister Hugo de Zela.

"We have reaffirmed again and again our commitment to a democratic transition (of government) and the restoration of constitutional order in Venezuela," added Colombia's Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo.

Holmes Trujillo added that the group of 15 nations, which officially added Guaido as Venezuela's representative, was "trying hard to facilitate the opening of a humanitarian corridor to provide international assistance to alleviate, even if only partially, the serious humanitarian situation affecting so many Venezuelans."

Venezuela is wracked by a humanitarian crisis following years of recession and hyperinflation that have left shortages of basic necessities such as food and medicine.

Guaido says 300,000 people face death if those supplies aren't brought in urgently but Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro refuses to let it enter, claiming it would be a smokescreen to a US invasion.

De Zela criticized Maduro's government for "the use of force and massive human rights violations" against those trying to bring in aid at the weekend.

He described the use of force as "unacceptable. It's not the solution to what's happening in Venezuela."

Four members of the Lima Group skipped the meeting, Holmes Trujillo said.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guyana and Saint Lucia were not present and have previously abstained from several of the group's tougher positions towards Maduro's regime.

"The moment has arrived to adopt further measures to isolate the regime," added De Zela.

More about Colombia, Venezuela, limagroup, Politics, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Olivia Colman pulls upset, wins Academy Award for 'Best Actress' Special
Brian Patrick Clarke opens ups about acting career, technology Special
Review: ‘Never Look Away’ finds inspiration in all of life’s experiences Special
Syria force carries out major evacuation from last IS holdout
Buhari in early lead as concerns mount over Nigeria vote
Review: Adam Lambert and Queen amazing at the 91st annual Academy Awards Special
Huge crack in Brunt Ice Shelf could calve iceberg larger than NYC
Essential Science: Triclosan affects responses to antibiotics
After big jump bitcoin plunges below $4,000 again
Britain should 'rapidly' give up Chagos Islands: UN court