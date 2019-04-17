Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLightning strike at Acropolis, Greece, injures four

Listen | Print
By AFP     8 hours ago in Travel

A lightning strike injured four people Wednesday at the Acropolis in Athens, which was closed for the rest of the day, the Greek culture ministry said.

The bolt hurt two tourists and two Greeks when it struck a lightning rod near the small Erechtheion temple to the north of the famous Parthenon, a ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

A local ambulance service official had said earlier that the bolt struck a ticket booth.

The two tourists, a Korean man and a Scandinavian woman, both under 30, suffered light injuries and were checked briefly at a hospital, the ministry spokeswoman said.

Two Greek staff members who were in a guard booth suffered cuts from flying glass, and were hospitalised as a precautionary measure, she added.

The Acropolis itself suffered no damage, but the site was closed for the rest of the day since the strike knocked out electricity and the entry system at the site, the spokeswoman said.

Sitting in the historic centre of Athens, the Temple of Parthenon on the rock of the Acropolis dates back to the classical period of antiquity -- the 5th century B.C. It is one of the most-visited tourist sites in the world.

Athens itself has been swept by several violent storms in recent days.

More about Greece, Weather, Archaeology
More news from
Latest News
Top News
First-generation solar electric car to be built in Sweden in 2020
Collision Toronto to feature innovative and disruptive startups
Productivity rises in tech firm that gives workers Wednesdays off
Chef Ariel Fox talks about Dos Caminos, winning 'Hell's Kitchen' Special
Opposition candidate the official winner in tight Istanbul vote
UK to roll out age checks for porn in world first
Six killed in Libya capital as diplomats wrangle over ceasefire
29 German tourists killed in Portuguese bus crash
EU, Canada warn of reprisals as US targets foreign interests in Cuba
Flood of lawsuits, flight of investors on cards with US Cuba move