Op-Ed: Israel missiles hit Syrian capital of Damascus

By By Ken Hanly 42 mins ago in World A new round of missile strikes by israel on Damascus the capital of Syria took place overnight. Details about the attacks are scarce as Israel has followed its standard protocol of not commenting on their attacks. Israel often attacks Shi'ite targets Israel often targets Shi'ites associating with Iran even though many if not most Shi'ite militia members do not come from Iran. Syria appears to be getting more effective in defense against the attacks but they still do not have the air power to prevent Israeli planes from using Syrian air space to launch missiles. Israel claims its aim is to end Iran's military presence in Syria. Iran has deployed allied militias from several countries to help bolster the forces of Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that began back in 2011. The militia include the forces of the Lebanese group Hezbollah. Earlier in June Israel air strikes killed 23 Syrian and foreign fighters in Syria. There was also a raid with casualties on February the 6th this year. According to the Observatory there were three Iranians plus seven Tehran-backed foreign fighters killed in that raid. Although the raids would appear to violate international law there appears to be little if any condemnation of the attacks by the international community.. The US and many other countries support rebels against the Assad government. The US still has troops in Syria. Many are now in areas where there are oil facilities. Trump has suggested late last However, seven were reported killed by the strikes including three Syrians and 4 other Shi'ite militia members. Syria has reported that they had intercepted several missiles but they did not indicate what was attacked or why. However, a recent article reported: "The Britain-based Observatory, which monitors Syria's civil war through a network of sources inside the country, said the attack targeted Iran-backed militias near the capital. It said some missiles hit their intended targets, which included a weapons depot near the airport." The appended video gives some details of the attack. The US still has troops in Syria. Many are now in areas where there are oil facilities. Trump has suggested late last October the oil could be sold by US companies:"What I intend to do, perhaps, is make a deal with an Exxon-Mobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly ... and spread out the wealth."However critics pointed out that such a move would immediately face legal challenges. No major US oil company jumped to accept Trump's suggestion as the risks would be enormous. No reputable buyers would consider purchasing such oil. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com