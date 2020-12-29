Email
article imageIndian film star Rajinikanth ends political bid over health fears

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Entertainment

Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday cancelled his plans to enter politics, saying a health scare had been "a warning from god".

The announcement came a day after the 70-year-old Tamil action hero left hospital where he was treated for high blood pressure.

Rajinikanth, one of Asia's best paid actors, set off celebrations by his fans when he announced early in December that he would be launching a political party in a bid to bring "corruption free" government to his home state of Tamil Nadu.

But the bus conductor-turned-actor said he could not go ahead in a long letter released on his Twitter account.

Rajinikanth, who has had several health scares, said his recent worries had been a "warning from god".

"I am sorry to let you know that I am not going to launch a political party.

"I will serve the people in whatever ways I can, without entering electoral politics," he wrote in the Tamil-language letter.

Rajinikanth said he did not want to start such a major campaign and then leave it half finished.

Rajinikanth said in 2017 that he wanted to enter politics but then left his fans waiting until this month when he said his party would bring "honest, transparent" politics to Tamil Nadu.

The actor proved his political muscle in 1996 when he called on fans to oppose the Tamil Nadu government, which was then voted out of power.

Rajinikanth has carried on with his film career despite his health concerns and had been shooting his latest movie in Hyderabad when he was taken ill last week.

