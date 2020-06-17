Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHonduran president and wife test positive for coronavirus

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

The Honduran president has said he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Latin American nation has registered just under 10,000 COVID-19 infections, according to the health ministry, and 330 deaths.

"Over the weekend I began to feel some discomfort and today I have been diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19," said Juan Orlando Hernandez during a press conference on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old leader said he will telework while he is treated, and that his symptoms are mild.

He said his wife, Ana Garcia, is asymptomatic.

Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, Hernandez has been at the forefront of the strategy to combat and prevent the coronavirus.

In many press appearances, he has promoted social isolation, the use of face masks, and hand washing.

Despite a March curfew, the number of infections has been increasing, with the military and police deployed to ensure the population remained home.

More about Honduras, Health, Virus, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Claire's Magecart hit is a serious cyber attack Special
US announces it will increase sanctions on Syria
Steroid 'breakthrough' raises virus hopes, despite China outbreak
Coronavirus leaves more Americans dead than WWI
South African bank must replace 12M customer cards Special
India media fear pandemic finally brings end of the newspaper era
Turkey deploys troops against Kurdish rebels in Iraq
Spain's Alhambra Palace reopens to visitors
Op-Ed: US deploys 3 aircraft carriers to Pacific – Against COVID-19?
William deVry talks about Sandy Rollman and Zoom events with fans Special