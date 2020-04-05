Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEcuador VP apologizes after virus corpses left on streets

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Ecuador's vice president Otto Sonnenholzner has apologized after scores of bodies were left on the streets of Guayaquil as the coronavirus ravages the horror-struck port city.

Residents had published videos on social media showing abandoned bodies in the streets in the Latin American city worst hit by the pandemic.

Authorities collected at least 150 corpses from streets and homes earlier this week, but did not confirm how many of the dead were victims of the outbreak.

"We have seen images that should never have happened and as your public servant, I apologize," said Sonnenholzer, who is heading the country's virus response, in a statement broadcast by local media on Saturday.

Ecuador had recorded nearly 3,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, including 172 deaths.

The government has imposed a state of emergency and introduced a nightly curfew in an effort to contain the spread of the disease.

More about equateur, Epidemic, Health, Pandemic, Virus
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Coronavirus pandemic 'amplifying' poverty in UK
Scared but desperate, Thai sex workers forced to the street
Expert source on ethical AI in the workplace and hiring Special
The IT anomaly in a coronavirus downturn Special
Without additional funding, the USPS may shut down by June
Many countries consider UN call for ceasefires to fight pandemic
What impact is COVID-19 having on Middle East conflicts?
Colin Cahill and MaKenzie Fly discuss 'Mak and The Cheese' show Special
Queen Elizabeth II to praise virus response in rare address
Ryan Murphy talks postponement of Olympic Games, #RecesswithRyan Special