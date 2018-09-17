Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDeath toll in Mexico mariachi gun attack rises to six

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A sixth person has died from his wounds after being shot by gunmen dressed as mariachi musicians in Mexico City's famed Garibaldi Plaza, officials said Monday.

The Friday night attacked shocked the capital city and sowed chaos in the centrally located square, which is famous for the musicians with the sprawling sombreros.

The plaza was packed at the time with both locals and tourists at the start of a weekend of Mexican Independence Day festivities. The gunmen fired at least 60 rounds, then fled on motorcycles, according to investigators.

The toll stood at five dead after the attack -- three men and two women -- and eight wounded. But another man, aged 32, died of his injuries in hospital, said prosecutors.

Mexico City Mayor Jose Ramon Amieva meanwhile said investigators had identified the suspected shooters.

He said the shooting was part of a turf war between two local drug gangs, La Union and Anti-Union de Tepito.

Both gangs operate in a nearby neighborhood and have been fighting for control of Mexico City drug dealing business, especially since the alleged leader of La Union was arrested last month.

"What's happening here? These two small groups are fighting over sales in this area, and with the arrest of the main leaders and their deputies, now they are fighting each other," he told journalists.

Two of those killed had criminal records for robbery.

More about Mexico, Crime, Shooting
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Germany rolls out world's first hydrogen train
Nanny actress to host Cancer Schmancer Master Class Health Summit
Review: TIFF 2018: ‘White Boy Rick’ makes a lot of poor decisions Special
Historic tornado outbreak brings death, destruction to Richmond
Trump poised to make major China trade announcement
The case for fast neutron reactors heats up in the U.S.
Coca-Cola and Aurora in talks to brew marijuana-infused drinks
Review: Jake Shimabukuro superb on new album 'The Greatest Day' Special
Dean Spinato talks 2018 'Commack Day,' PinkTie Halloween Party Special
IoT is driving a home healthcare industry