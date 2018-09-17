A sixth person has died from his wounds after being shot by gunmen dressed as mariachi musicians in Mexico City's famed Garibaldi Plaza, officials said Monday.

The Friday night attacked shocked the capital city and sowed chaos in the centrally located square, which is famous for the musicians with the sprawling sombreros.

The plaza was packed at the time with both locals and tourists at the start of a weekend of Mexican Independence Day festivities. The gunmen fired at least 60 rounds, then fled on motorcycles, according to investigators.

The toll stood at five dead after the attack -- three men and two women -- and eight wounded. But another man, aged 32, died of his injuries in hospital, said prosecutors.

Mexico City Mayor Jose Ramon Amieva meanwhile said investigators had identified the suspected shooters.

He said the shooting was part of a turf war between two local drug gangs, La Union and Anti-Union de Tepito.

Both gangs operate in a nearby neighborhood and have been fighting for control of Mexico City drug dealing business, especially since the alleged leader of La Union was arrested last month.

"What's happening here? These two small groups are fighting over sales in this area, and with the arrest of the main leaders and their deputies, now they are fighting each other," he told journalists.

Two of those killed had criminal records for robbery.