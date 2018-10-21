Hurricane Willa surged to a dangerous Category Four storm Sunday off Mexico's Pacific coast, US forecasters said.

"Extremely dangerous... Hurricane Willa continues to rapidly strengthen (and is) forecast to produce life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall over portions of southwestern and west-central Mexico beginning on Tuesday," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center warned.

The monster storm was 365 kilometers (225 miles) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, packing top sustained winds of 220 kilometers per hour.

It was churning forward north-northwest, at a slow nine kilometers per hour, the forecast said.

"Additional strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Willa is forecast to be a dangerous hurricane when it reaches the coast of Mexico," the NHC said.

Mexico's government has put various parts of the coast on alert.