Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChris Brown's accuser files complaint after police photo leaked

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A woman who accused US singer Chris Brown of rape has filed a new complaint in France after her police photo was leaked on the internet, a judicial source said Monday.

The 25-year-old woman, identified in media reports as "Karima", alleges that the image, taken by police as she filed the complaint, was posted on social media.

An investigation for violation of judicial secrets, violation of a professional secret and distribution of images or information on the identity of a victim of sexual aggression, has been launched by the Paris prosecutor's office, the source said.

The woman's lawyer, Jean-Marc Descoubes, said the photograph in question was taken by police to be used only in connection with the investigation.

"We have reasons to believe that someone took a photo of the photo of my client during a detention or a hearing and it is circulating on social media," Descoubes told AFP.

The woman claimed that Brown, 29, along with his bodyguard and a friend assaulted her in the luxury Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on the night of January 15.

Brown and his associates were released without charge last week after being held overnight for questioning on charges of aggravated rape and a drug offence.

According to Brown's lawyer, the singer had no sexual relations with the woman and has filed a complaint for defamation.

Descoubes told AFP he has asked for a face to face confrontation between his client and those she has accused.

More about France, US, Music, Brown, Celebrity
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Link Wray's 'Rumble' recognized by Grammy Hall of Fame
Nigeria opposition slams suspension of top judge as 'unconstitutional'
The incredible 10,000-year history humanity shares with cannabis
Review: Gareth Emery and Emma Hewitt honor Avicii with 'Without You' Special
Dutch reject Italian call to take 47 rescued migrants
Data of 14,200 HIV positive people leaked in Singapore
Jilted France, angry Italy: divorce at the heart of EU
Brazil miner Vale loses $18bn in market cap after dam disaster
Essential Science: AI can reduce X-ray screening times
IS in Syria boxed in to shrinking pocket