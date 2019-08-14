Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina slams 'terrorist-like actions' by protesters at HK airport

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

China on Wednesday slammed pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong airport for "terrorist-like" acts, after two men were beaten by demonstrators.

Activists blockaded two terminals in the city on Tuesday in the latest escalation of a 10-week political crisis that has gripped the international finance hub and forced the closure of the airport.

A small group of protesters also surrounded, tied up and beat a man wearing a yellow journalist vest -- whom the editor of China's state-controlled Global Times identified as one of the paper's reporters -- and another man Beijing said was a Shenzhen resident visiting Hong Kong.

"We express the strongest condemnation of these terrorist-like actions," said Xu Luying, spokeswoman at the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs of the State Council, who called the two men "mainland China compatriots."

The man Xu identified as a Shenzhen resident was held for about two hours before eventually being taken away in an ambulance.

The actions of the protesters "seriously damage the international image of Hong Kong, and seriously hurt the feelings of a vast number of mainland China compatriots", said Xu, saying the "extremely abominable violent crime must be severely punished according to the law".

"We resolutely support the Hong Kong police force and judiciary... to decisively enforce... and bring the criminals to justice as soon as possible."

In Hong Kong, weeks of rallies, demonstrations and occupations have seen millions of people take to the streets in the biggest challenge to China's rule of the semi-autonomous city since its 1997 handover from Britain.

Initially sparked by opposition to a planned law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, the protests have quickly evolved into a much broader campaign for democratic freedoms, and to stop the growing influence of China's authoritarian rulers in the semi-autonomous city.

More about China, Hongkong, Politics, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Franco-Irish girl's family mourn 'unbearable' loss, as autopsy conducted
Jeannie Seely talks Dottie West Birthday Bash, Bill Anderson Special
Russia and China claim US promotes protests in their countries
Jauz talks music career, Shark Week, compilation LP, digital age Special
Hacking of connected cars stands as a major security threat
Review: Steffy Forrester devastated, hands over baby Beth to Hope Special
Hong Kong airport protesters retreat, but city in turmoil
Trump assailed for hands-off stance on Hong Kong
Celia Au talks 'Wu Assassins,' digital age and Meryl Streep Special
Mexico church holds mass baptism despite leader's sex crimes scandal