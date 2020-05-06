Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina's space test hits snag with capsule 'anomaly'

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in Technology

A cargo capsule that was part of a key test in China's space programme experienced an "anomaly" Wednesday during its return trip, the space authority said.

The cargo capsule was launched Tuesday aboard a new type of carrier rocket along with a prototype spacecraft, and the latter is expected to return to Earth on Friday.

The launch is a major test of China's ambitions to operate a permanent space station and send astronauts to the Moon.

But "an anomaly occurred today during the return" of the cargo capsule, the China Manned Space Agency said in a statement.

"Experts are currently analysing the data," it said without offering details.

The cargo capsule was not designed to transport astronauts, only equipment. The device, developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, is an experimental prototype.

The capsule was fitted with an "inflatable" heat shield. This type of structure, also being tested by the American and European space agencies, aims to eventually replace the classic metal heat shields that are heavier and thereby reduces the amount of cargo that can be carried into space.

Tuesday's launch was also the maiden flight of the Long March 5B rocket, considered the most powerful rocket made in China to date. State media said the launch was a "success".

It comes after two previous failures when the Long March 7A malfunctioned in March and the Long March 3B failed to take off in early April.

Beijing has invested heavily in its space programme in recent years as it plays catchup to the United States, the only country to have sent a man to the Moon.

Assembly of the Chinese Tiangong space station, whose name means Heavenly Palace, is expected to begin this year and finish in 2022.

China also became the first nation to land on the far side of the Moon in January 2019, deploying a lunar rover that has driven some 450 metres so far.

More about China, Space
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Israel parliament to vote on controversial coalition deal
Virus misinformation fuels hatred against India's Muslims
Pompeo has no evidence about virus lab leak: China 
China launches new-generation spacecraft via Long March-5B
Iran blasts 'stupid' US nuclear pullout, warns over arms ban
Op-Ed: The other disaster — By 2070, big areas ‘unliveable’ due to heat
Review: 'Lady Driver' is a high-octane sports drama film on Netflix Special
Op-Ed: US and Taliban spar over carrying out Afghan peace agreement
Notorious Indian bandit dies at 92, after stints in Bollywood, politics
The Wuhan lab at the heart of the US-China virus spat