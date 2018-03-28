Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil judge orders Facebook to cut 'fake news' on slain activist

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A Brazilian judge on Wednesday ordered Facebook to remove fake news posted about slain black rights' activist Marielle Franco.

Judge Jorge Jansen Counago Novelle, in Rio de Janeiro, gave the US-based giant 24 hours to pull "publications of false information with criminal content on the councilwoman Marielle Franco," the court said in a statement.

Franco was murdered March 14 and quickly hailed as an inspiring example of a black woman who had broken barriers by getting elected to Rio's white-dominated city council. She spoke out against often brutal police raids in the poor favela neighborhoods.

Two weeks after her apparent targeted killing, police have announced little progress in the investigation.

A false narrative emerged online in which she was accused of having been married to a drug gangster and receiving election campaign money from criminals. The allegations, some made by another Rio judge on Facebook, have since been discredited.

Judge Novelle wrote that his decision targeted "propagation of crimes like slander against the dead, and hatred and racial and gender prejudice against someone who can no longer defend herself."

More about Brazil, Crime, Justice, Racism, Facebook
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'Coup-like' rise of Juncker aide angers EU lawmakers
Walmart moves 'hyper-sexualized' Cosmopolitan from checkout lines
Facebook overhauls privacy settings amid data breach outcry
Amsterdam airport unveils new 'clean-air' bus fleet
Tech workers are fleeing the United States to work in Canada
Kim, Xi break the ice with wine and secret pageantry
Apple's ARKit enabled-apps make education more immersive
Daughtry talks music career, proud moments, future and longevity Special
Brazil judge orders Facebook to cut 'fake news' on slain activist
Trudeau to Trump: Canada will block backdoor steel shipments